2024 Budget Sees 45% Cut in Minimum Wage Allocation by NASS

The National Assembly has significantly reduced the allocation for minimum wage and salary-related payments for Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) in the approved 2024 budget, slashing it by 45%. President Bola Tinubu’s initial proposal included a N1 trillion allocation for Public Service Wage Adjustment for MDAs, encompassing promotion arrears, salary increases, severance benefits, and minimum wage adjustments. However, the final budget approved and signed by the president allocates only N550 billion for these purposes, marking a N450 billion decrease from the proposed figure.
This budgetary decision comes amidst the Nigerian Government’s announcement of a revised minimum wage, set to be implemented on April 1, 2024. The current minimum wage of N30,000 will expire in March 2024. Idris Mohammed, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, stated that a new wage regime would be established, involving negotiations with labour and forming a committee to develop the new wage structure.
President Tinubu has expressed the Federal Government’s commitment to implementing a new national living wage for workers in 2024, emphasizing its economic and moral necessity. He assured that the government would work diligently to ensure that every Nigerian feels the impact of their government, focusing on the economic aspirations and well-being of the poor, vulnerable, and working people.
However, the reduction in the budget for wage-related payments, the second such cut following a previous reduction in the supplementary budgetary allocation for wage awards, raises concerns. The reasons behind these decisions remain unclear, especially given the challenges federal workers face due to policies like fuel subsidy removal. This move by the National Assembly prompts questions about its potential impact on workers’ economic well-being amidst ongoing economic challenges.
Editorial
The recent decision by the National Assembly to slash the minimum wage allocation by 45% in the 2024 budget is a move that warrants careful consideration and debate. This reduction, amidst the government’s commitment to a new national living wage, presents a paradox in the nation’s fiscal policy and its implications for the economic well-being of Nigerian workers.
On the one hand, the government’s acknowledgement of the need for a revised minimum wage is a positive step towards addressing workers’ economic realities. However, the substantial cut in the budget allocation for wage-related payments raises questions about the feasibility and sincerity of this commitment. Understanding the rationale behind this decision is essential, especially when federal workers are already grappling with the effects of significant policy changes, such as removing fuel subsidies.
As we navigate these complex economic waters, it is crucial to balance fiscal prudence with the need to support the livelihoods of millions of Nigerians. The government’s approach to wage policy should reflect a comprehensive understanding of the economic landscape and the lived experiences of its workforce. It is not just about numbers on a budget sheet; it’s about the actual impact on people’s lives.
In moving forward, there must be transparent and inclusive dialogue involving all stakeholders, including labour unions, economic experts, and the affected workforce. The goal should be to arrive at a wage policy that is both economically sustainable and socially equitable. The well-being of Nigerian workers should be at the forefront of any economic policy decision, ensuring that the nation’s growth is inclusive and beneficial to all.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s minimum wage was last revised in 2019, increasing from N18,000 to N30,000.
- The minimum wage in Nigeria varies across states, with some implementing the national minimum wage and others setting different rates.
- Wage adjustments in Nigeria often lead to extensive negotiations between the government and labour unions.
- The living wage concept goes beyond the minimum wage, aiming to meet the basic needs of workers and their families.
- Nigeria’s largest African economy faces challenges balancing wage policies with economic growth and fiscal sustainability.