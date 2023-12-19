2024 Budget Set for Passage by December 30, Announces Speaker Abbas

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, announced Tuesday that the 2024 budget will be passed by Saturday, December 30. This statement was made during a plenary session after the House resumed from a short recess, which was taken to allow committees to examine the budget estimates submitted by President Bola Tinubu.
The Speaker, however, did not disclose the final budget figure, as it is still pending harmonisation with the Senate’s position. President Tinubu presented a budget proposal of N27.5 trillion to the National Assembly on November 29 in Abuja. He outlined a budget deficit for the 2024 fiscal year at N9.18 trillion, which is 3.88% of Nigeria’s gross domestic product. This deficit marks a decrease from the N13.78 trillion deficit of 2023, representing 6.11% of GDP.
President Tinubu explained that the deficit would be covered through new borrowings amounting to N7.83 trillion, N298.49 billion from privatisation proceeds, and N1.05 trillion from multilateral and bilateral loans earmarked for specific development projects. The Senate passed the N27.5 trillion budget for a second reading on December 1, 2023.
Editorial
As we reflect on the recent announcement by Honourable Tajudeen Abbas regarding the 2024 budget, it’s crucial to consider the broader implications of this fiscal plan. The commitment to pass the budget before the year’s end demonstrates a commendable effort towards fiscal discipline and planning. However, the intricacies of the budget, particularly its deficit and financing methods, warrant a deeper analysis.
The proposed N27.5 trillion budget, with a deficit of N9.18 trillion, indicates a strategic shift in Nigeria’s fiscal policy. The reduction in the deficit, from 6.11% of GDP in 2023 to 3.88% in 2024, suggests a move towards more sustainable financial management. This is a positive step, but it raises questions about the impact of such borrowings on the country’s long-term economic stability.
The reliance on new borrowings, privatisation proceeds, and loans for development projects is a double-edged sword. While it provides immediate financial relief and investment in development, it also increases the nation’s debt burden. These funds must be channelled effectively into projects that yield long-term economic benefits and enhance the quality of life for Nigerians.
The harmonisation process between the House of Representatives and the Senate is critical. It ensures the budget reflects a balanced view, accommodating diverse perspectives and priorities. This process should be transparent and inclusive, allowing for public scrutiny and input where feasible.
As we await the finalisation of the 2024 budget, we remain hopeful that it will catalyse Nigeria’s growth and development while laying a foundation for a more financially stable and prosperous future.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s 2023 budget deficit of N13.78 trillion was one of the highest in its history, reflecting the economic challenges faced by the country.
- The Nigerian government’s reliance on borrowing has been a subject of debate, with concerns about the sustainability of its debt levels.
- Privatisation proceeds are a significant source of revenue for the Nigerian government, involving the sale of government-owned assets to private entities.
- Multilateral and bilateral loans for specific development projects are often tied to conditions that can influence national policies and priorities.
- The budget harmonisation process between the House of Representatives and the Senate is a unique aspect of Nigeria’s legislative procedure, ensuring that both chambers agree on the final budget.