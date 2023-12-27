2024 Outlook: Government Predicts Naira Boost with Increased Dollar Supply

Ben Akabueze, the Director-General of the Budget Office of the Federation, has recently shared optimistic insights about the future of the Nigerian currency. In an interview with Channels TV, he discussed the government’s positive outlook for the naira in 2024, particularly about the N750 to dollar exchange rate projected in the 2024 appropriation bill.
Akabueze expressed confidence in the government’s policies, suggesting that these measures could significantly increase the foreign exchange supply in the economy by 2024. He emphasized that an increased supply of dollars is expected to strengthen the naira. According to Akabueze, the government focuses on stimulating the flow of foreign exchange into the Nigerian economy.
Additionally, Akabueze touched upon the issue of deficit financing. He outlined that the budget deficit of approximately N9.18 trillion would be financed through various sources, including privatization proceeds, foreign and domestic investments, and drawdowns on negotiated multilateral and bilateral debts. He also mentioned that the 2023 budget implementation would continue until March 31, 2024, with revenues for the 2023 budget being on track and only capital expenditure lagging due to the processes involved.
Editorial:
As we look towards 2024, the Nigerian government’s projection of a strengthened naira, fueled by an increased dollar supply, presents hope for our economy. This optimistic stance, as articulated by Ben Akabueze, is not just a mere forecast but a testament to the government’s commitment to stabilizing and strengthening our currency.
The focus on enhancing the flow of foreign exchange into our economy is a strategic move that could transform our financial landscape. It’s a step towards reducing the vulnerability of the naira and building a more resilient economic structure. This approach, coupled with the government’s efforts in deficit financing, reflects a comprehensive strategy to bolster our economic stability.
As a community, we must rally behind these initiatives, understanding that the strength of our currency is a critical component of our national prosperity. We must support policies that foster economic growth and stability. Let’s embrace this positive outlook and work collectively towards a future where our currency stands strong, reflecting our economy’s robustness and people’s resilience.
Did You Know?
- The naira was introduced on January 1 1973, replacing the pound at a rate of 2 naira = 1 pound.
- The Budget Office of the Federation in Nigeria prepares the annual Federal Government budget and develops fiscal policies.
- Channels TV, where the interview with Ben Akabueze was conducted, is a leading television station in Nigeria known for its in-depth news coverage.
- Foreign exchange (forex) markets are crucial for global trade, enabling the exchange of different currencies for international transactions.
- Nigeria’s economy is the largest in Africa, surpassing South Africa’s GDP in 2014.