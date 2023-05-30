Abuja Encounters Fuel Crisis Following Fuel Subsidy Abolition

Ketti town residents in Lugbe District, Abuja, are grappling with a fuel scarcity crisis, as all petrol stations in the region ceased operations following the declaration by President Bola Tinubu to discontinue the fuel subsidy.
This decision has sparked anxiety amongst Ketti’s population, struggling to procure fuel for their vehicles and generators.
In the adjacent Pyakasa town, just one of two petrol stations is dispensing fuel, with the price set at N285 per litre.
This fuel scarcity has severely impacted the Umar Musa Yar’Adua highway, the main route to the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport.
Numerous petrol stations, including those operated by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), have halted operations, with only a handful remaining open. This has led to extensive vehicle queues awaiting fuel, causing annoyance and hardship amongst local inhabitants.
Amongst the few petrol stations still in operation is Mobil, located proximate to the Dunamis International Gospel Centre (Glory Dome). Nevertheless, fuel prices have soared beyond N200 per litre.
This fuel crisis in Ketti and surrounding regions within the Lugbe District has created an economic domino effect, with businesses and transport services being struck.
Countless residents cannot proceed with their daily routines, while businesses struggle to function due to fuel shortages.
The Tinubu Media Centre has released a statement addressing the fuel crisis, encouraging Nigerians to cease panic purchasing petroleum products. However, locals hope the situation will be promptly addressed, and the government will introduce strategies to tackle fuel scarcity and its economic ramifications.
Editorial
Subsidy Removal Stirs Fuel Crisis: Abuja at the Epicentre
The abrupt fuel crisis engulfing Ketti town, Lugbe District, Abuja, after President Bola Tinubu’s fuel subsidy removal announcement, illuminates an often-overlooked reality of policy decisions: the immediate societal impact.
One can argue that subsidy removal is an economic necessity, and it’s a point well taken. But it’s undeniable that the sudden fuel shortage is causing chaos and panic among the citizens, hampering businesses, and impacting daily routines.
Pyakasa town, a neighbour to Ketti, is facing a similar predicament. The situation paints a grim picture, with fuel being sold at skyrocketing prices and queues of vehicles winding around the few operational petrol stations.
The authorities’ plea for Nigerians to refrain from panic buying seems less likely to be heeded as people struggle to find enough fuel for their daily needs. This situation highlights the importance of timely communication and contingency planning before such policy decisions.
An urgent resolution is needed to mitigate the current fuel crisis. The government should explore temporary solutions like releasing reserve stocks or importing extra fuel. Simultaneously, they must expedite the transition towards renewable energy to reduce Nigeria’s heavy reliance on petroleum.
Did You Know?
- All filling stations in Ketti town, Lugbe District, Abuja, are shut down due to the fuel crisis.
- The fuel price at the one operating filling station in neighbouring Pyakasa town is N285 per litre.
- Several filling stations, including NNPCs, along the Umar Musa Yar’Adua highway leading to the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport have ceased operations.
- The few filling stations, such as Mobil near the Dunamis International Gospel Centre (Glory Dome), have increased fuel prices to over N200 per litre.
- The fuel crisis is causing significant disruptions to businesses and transport services in the Lugbe District.
At Yohaig NG, we inform you of the latest Naija news about critical events affecting your life.
Yohaig NG is your space to voice your opinions, engage in meaningful conversations, and keep up-to-date with the events around you.
We look forward to hearing your thoughts in the comment section below.