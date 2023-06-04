African Trade Experts Call on Nigeria and Other Countries to Ease Border Controls for AfCFTA

Trade specialists across Africa have highlighted that stringent border checks, solicitation from security personnel, extortion from traders, and poor roads present significant obstacles to fully maximizing the opportunities available through intra-African trade.
These issues were raised in the latest edition of Pathway Africa magazine, as provided by the Ministry of Aviation.
Lucia Quachey, the Secretary-General of the African Federation of Women Entrepreneurs, stated that
“Only a few hundred kilometres separate Lagos, Nigeria, from Accra in Ghana but for the thousands of traders who traverse this route, the journey can take an entire day. Customs officials and police at roadblocks will make you unload and unpack every small package, causing hours of delay.”
Quachey made a case for removing various tariff and non-tariff barriers and urged infrastructure development to stimulate trade.
The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) project aims to facilitate trade among Africa’s 55 countries by eliminating obstacles and increasing trade. It is projected to significantly impact the continent significantly, benefiting its 1.3 billion inhabitants and contributing to an estimated GDP of $3.4tn.
In addition, Sunday Umoren, the Secretary-General of the Abuja Memorandum of Understanding, proposed active cooperation among private sectors and developmental partners.
Emphasizing the need to engage carriers and vessel owners in actualizing the AfCFTA, Umoren said,
“Shipping is the foundation of globalization. It ensures that the benefits of trade and commerce are distributed across countries more evenly.”
Umoren implored African policymakers to boldly develop and implement reforms and trade facilitation measures to realize the agreement’s considerable benefits.
Meanwhile, financial expert Jonathan Aremu pointed out that the vital domestication of laws and policies is in progress, with the final details to be confirmed through the permission of the national assembly and relevant ministries.
During a telephone interview with Saturday PUNCH, Aremu, a Professor of Economics at Covenant University, explained that:
“Economic integration involves countries convening to discuss the nature of trade and common interests. However, the process is being delayed because essential documentation needs to be done. Policies need to be incorporated into domestic laws and sent to the National Assembly for approval.”
Editorial
Overcoming Intra-Africa Trade Barriers for AfCFTA: A Call to Action
The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) project is a promising initiative for the continent. However, obstacles such as stringent border checks, poor infrastructure, and extortion hamper its full realization.
As African trade experts have suggested, easing these barriers is crucial. Policymakers must work toward harmonizing procedures and simplifying border controls to facilitate smoother intra-Africa trade. Investing in infrastructure development will also create an enabling environment for trade.
While some progress is being made, much work is left to be done. Governments, private sectors, and development partners must cooperate to expedite these much-needed reforms. With the AfCFTA’s potential to stimulate Africa’s economy, it’s essential to prioritize these changes.
Did You Know?
- The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is a trade agreement among 55 African Union member states, aiming to create a single continental market for goods and services, with free movement of business persons and investments.
- Intra-African trade refers to the trade of goods and services within the continent of Africa among African countries.