Akanbi: Petrol Consumption Plummets Following Subsidy Removal

All Progressive Congress (APC) stalwart, Senator Rilwan Akanbi, has proclaimed that the Federal Government’s decision to remove the subsidy has led to a significant drop in daily petrol consumption. He urges the government to offset the impact of subsidy cessation by increasing wages.
Senator Akanbi commended President Bola Tinubu’s firm stance and emphasised the need to prioritise refinery repairs.
In a public statement, the senator noted a drastic fall in daily consumption, plummeting from 69 million to 13 million litres per day post-subsidy removal.
“Subsidy removal emerges as the sole and most beneficial choice for Nigeria’s future. Mr President is on the correct path. Truly, he is a brave man who confronts challenges head-on. We must praise Mr President for his decision to end the practice of swapping crude oil for refined products.”
According to him, the removal of the subsidy has immediately exposed fraudulent activities related to it. He pointed out how the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited’s (NNPC Limited) daily consumption figures had significantly reduced.
He attributed the previous inflated numbers to actual domestic consumption, smuggling of petrol across borders, and nonexistent consumption figures inflated for fraudulent subsidy claims.
Akanbi suggests short-term solutions, including reducing working days at national and state levels with a compensatory increase in working hours. He also recommends a similar adjustment for school days.
He supports wage reviews with promised increments for all and additional government transport subsidies.
Further, he backs the liberalisation of fuel importation, emphasising effective quality control and secured borders to curb fraudulent activities.
Akanbi also praised emerging private refineries, such as Dangote Refinery and modular refineries. He stressed the need for government encouragement to foster competition and eradicate monopoly fears.
“Our debt reduction is now crucial. The resulting savings should fund infrastructure development, education, health facilities advancement, and power sector improvement. This will stimulate micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises and industries, providing more job opportunities. In the long run, a synergy where state governments cooperate with Mr President to provide relief to the needy is essential.”
Editorial
Subsidy Removal and Its Aftermath: Steering Towards a Sustainable Future
The ramifications of the Federal Government’s decision to remove the subsidy on petrol are becoming increasingly apparent. With daily consumption reportedly plunging from 69 million to 13 million litres, as highlighted by APC Chieftain Senator Rilwan Akanbi, this step, while initially jarring, presents a hopeful perspective on Nigeria’s economic future.
While some critics may argue that this sudden removal of subsidies has caused undue hardship, the counter-view focuses on long-term sustainability over short-term ease. It’s worth noting that subsidies, although beneficial for immediate relief, can lead to economic distortions and foster an unsustainable dependence in the long run.
The figures shared by Senator Akanbi suggest a substantial portion of previously reported petrol consumption was linked to illicit activities, including smuggling and fraudulent subsidy claims.
The subsidy removal has curtailed such acts, unveiling the actual domestic consumption numbers.
Akanbi’s proposed short-term solutions seem practical in the wake of subsidy removal. A reduction in working and school days, alongside an increase in working hours, could cushion the impact of this decision.
Meanwhile, implementing liberal fuel importation, adequate quality control, and secured borders could stave off potential industry malpractices.
The commendable emergence of private refineries, such as Dangote Refinery, indicates a progressive shift towards liberalisation in the oil industry. Encouraging this sector will spur competition, promote efficiency, and offer consumers more choices, dispelling fears of a potential monopoly.
In the long run, focusing on debt reduction and reinvesting savings into essential sectors such as education, health, and infrastructure will improve the standard of living and spur economic growth.
It’s a route worth taking, yet it requires the collective effort of national and state governments, as well as the understanding and support of citizens.
As Nigerians, we must critically evaluate this move towards economic reform.
We are encouraged to voice our opinions, participate in discussions, and stay informed about the ongoing changes.
Did You Know?
- Petrol subsidies cost Nigeria approximately $2.6 billion a year before their removal.
- Nigeria is among the top ten oil-producing countries in the world.
- Dangote Refinery, once operational, will be the largest single-train refinery globally.
