Akinwumi Adesina Calls for Power Sector Reform to Boost Nigeria’s Industrial Competitiveness

Dr Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), has stressed the urgent need for the incoming administration to overhaul Nigeria’s power sector to enhance the competitiveness of the country’s industrial sector.
Speaking at a presidential inauguration lecture in Abuja on Saturday, Adesina asserted that resolving power issues is crucial for the nation’s accelerated growth. He decried the dismal state of power in the country, insisting there was no valid reason for Nigeria’s chronic electricity shortage.
In addressing the power sector, Adesina also urged the government to boost tax revenue collection and ensure multinational corporations fulfil their tax obligations.
Adesina, who formerly served as Nigeria’s Minister of Agriculture, commented on the nation’s increasing debt, suggesting the new government shift its focus from tax exemption to tax redemption.
He further encouraged Nigerian authorities to plug revenue leaks in tax collection. However, he added, simply raising taxes isn’t sufficient. The government must also ensure it delivers basic amenities to the populace.
“For rapid growth, Nigeria must decisively address the issue of power once and for all. It is unjustifiable for Nigeria to lack sufficient power,” Adesina stated. He noted that the high cost of power hinders the country’s private sector, adding, “Supplying electricity will make Nigeria’s industry more competitive, especially within the context of the African Continental Free Trade Area.”
Regarding the need to cut governance costs, the former agriculture minister described the cost as excessively high, asserting that it “should be drastically reduced to free up more resources for development.
Editorial
Power Reform: The Key to Nigeria’s Industrial Competitiveness
Akinwumi Adesina’s recent call to overhaul Nigeria’s power sector and boost industrial competitiveness couldn’t be more timely. As the African Development Bank (AfDB) president pointed out, addressing the power issue is critical for the country’s accelerated growth.
By fixing the power sector, Nigeria can stimulate rapid industrial development, facilitate job creation, and foster economic stability. Moreover, a robust power sector would make Nigeria’s industries more competitive within the African Continental Free Trade Area.
Therefore, the incoming administration must consider power reform as a top priority. Through reform, Nigeria can finally unlock its immense potential, paving the way for sustained economic prosperity.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is Africa’s largest economy and the largest country by population.
- The African Development Bank (AfDB) is a regional multilateral development finance institution established to contribute to African countries’ economic development and social progress.
