Akpabio’s Firm Stance: MDAs Must Justify Budget Allocations for 2024

Senate President Godswill Akpabio issued a stern warning to heads of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) on Tuesday, December 5, emphasizing the importance of adhering to the schedule for defending their allocations in the 2024 budget Appropriation Bill. This warning was issued during a one-day retreat organized by the Senate Committee on Appropriation in Abuja.
Akpabio, in his speech, commended the Senate panel for initiating the retreat, which aims to foster stakeholder engagement and feedback in the 2024 budget process. He stressed the critical role of the national budget in economic development, especially for a nation like Nigeria facing numerous challenges. Akpabio highlighted that the budget process involves passage, mobilization, execution, and effective monitoring and evaluation.
He stated, “The National Assembly will not tolerate a lackadaisical attitude from government functionaries in all MDAs regarding their defences of submissions and our resolve to maintain the January-December budget cycle. The consequences may not be palatable for the official or the agency in the eventual passage of the 2024 Appropriation Bill.”
Deputy Senate President Senator Barau Jibrin also spoke at the event, detailing how collaboration between the legislature and the executive led to a significant increase in the country’s revenue projection for 2023. He emphasized the importance of dialogue and negotiation in the budget process and urged the Chairman of the Committee of Finance to identify and address revenue loopholes and leakages.
In his opening remarks, Senator Solomon Adeola, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriation, expressed the committee’s commitment to a speedy consideration and passage of the Appropriation Bill, dubbed “Budget of Renewed Hope.” He emphasized maintaining the January – December budget cycle and ensuring an impactful budget for the coming year.
Editorial
The recent directive by Senate President Godswill Akpabio to Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to rigorously defend their budget allocations in 2024 marks a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s fiscal responsibility and transparency approach. We at Yohaig NG view this as a crucial step towards ensuring that public funds are allocated and used effectively, reflecting a commitment to accountability and good governance.
The national budget is more than just a financial document; it reflects a nation’s priorities and a blueprint for its development. For a country like Nigeria grappling with various socio-economic challenges, the efficient and judicious use of resources is paramount. Akpabio’s insistence on a thorough defence of budget allocations by MDAs is a clear message that the era of unaccountable budgetary spending is over.
This approach aligns with the broader goal of maintaining the January-December budget cycle, a practice that enhances predictability and allows for better planning and execution of projects. The timely passage of the budget is critical in avoiding delays that have historically hampered the implementation of developmental initiatives.
However, this process should not be just about adherence to timelines. A commitment to transparency and inclusivity must underpin it. The involvement of various stakeholders in the budget process, as highlighted by Akpabio, is essential in ensuring that the budget truly reflects the needs and aspirations of the Nigerian people.
The role of the Senate committee on appropriation, as articulated by Senator Solomon Adeola, is also crucial in this regard. The committee’s dedication to a speedy yet thorough examination of the Appropriation Bill is commendable. This process mustn’t be just a formality but a substantive evaluation of the proposed allocations.
As Nigeria moves towards a more accountable and transparent budgetary process, all MDAs must take this directive seriously. The defence of budget allocations should be seen as an opportunity to demonstrate the value and impact of proposed expenditures. It is an exercise in justifying the Nigerian public’s trust in these agencies.
The directive by Senate President Akpabio is a step in the right direction. It is a call to action for all MDAs to engage in a process that is not only about securing funds but also about demonstrating a commitment to the responsible and effective use of public resources. This approach, if sustained, can significantly contribute to Nigeria’s economic development and the well-being of its citizens.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s Budget Cycle: Nigeria officially adopted the January-December budget cycle 2020 to align with the calendar year and improve fiscal planning.
- Public Sector Transparency: Nigeria ranks 149 out of 180 countries in Transparency International’s 2021 Corruption Perceptions Index.
- Economic Diversification: Nigeria has been actively working towards diversifying its economy, reducing dependence on oil revenues.
- Revenue Generation: Nigeria’s government increasingly focuses on non-oil revenue sources to bolster its economy.
- Public Participation in Budgeting: Nigeria has initiatives like the Citizens’ Budget, which aims to involve citizens in the budget-making process, enhancing transparency and accountability.