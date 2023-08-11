Amidst Probes, CBN Discloses Seven-Year Financial Statements

In a move towards transparency, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released its Consolidated Financial Statements for the past seven years.
This marks the first instance since 2015 that the apex bank has opened its books for public examination.
The disclosed statements span from 2016 to 2022.
The CBN reported a profit after tax of N103.8bn in 2022, a rise from the N75.13bn recorded in the previous year.
Additionally, the bank has outstanding debts to JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs, amounting to a combined total of $7.5bn as of December 2022.
The bank’s liabilities include another $6.3bn in foreign currency forwards.
The CBN’s financial statements’ release indicates acting Governor Folashodun Shonubi’s commitment to transparency, contrasting with the previous administration’s reluctance to disclose financial records.
Editorial:
The CBN’s decision to release its financial statements after a long hiatus is a commendable step towards transparency and accountability.
Such openness is crucial for building trust, especially in a nation’s financial institution, which is pivotal to its economic stability.
While some might view this as a mere formality, the broader implication is establishing a precedent. Financial transparency can deter malpractices and foster a culture of accountability.
It’s essential for stakeholders, including the public, to have access to such crucial data to understand the bank’s operations and financial health.
However, it’s also crucial to ensure that these figures are not just numbers on a page but are accompanied by actionable insights and strategies.
The CBN’s move is a step in the right direction, but continuous efforts are needed to maintain this transparency and ensure the bank’s operations align with the nation’s economic goals.
Did You Know?
- The Central Bank of Nigeria was established in 1958 and commenced operations in 1959.
- The CBN’s primary mandate is to maintain monetary and price stability.
- The CBN manages Nigeria’s foreign reserves; as of 2022, they stood at approximately $29bn.
- The CBN has played a significant role in Nigeria’s financial inclusion strategy, aiming to reduce the number of Nigerians without access to financial services.
- The apex bank also regulates and supervises Nigeria’s banking sector, ensuring financial stability.