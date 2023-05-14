Anglican Prelate Criticizes Buhari Administration for Hardships Faced by Nigerians

The leading cleric of the Ecclesiastical Province of the Niger, the Most Reverend Alexander Ibezim, has strongly criticized President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, blaming it for the struggles experienced by Nigerians since Buhari took office in 2015.
This verbal onslaught was delivered during the 1st Session of the 13th Synod of the Awka Diocese of the Anglican Church, held at St Peter’s Church, Agulu, in Anaocha local government area Anambra State.
Reverend Ibezim labeled Buhari’s time in office as a trying period for Nigerians.
Ibezim’s critique included the administration’s handling of violent crimes such as killings and kidnappings, economic concerns like inflation, and failure to address various national agitations.
He additionally noted Buhari’s inability to tackle unemployment, an issue promised to be addressed upon his assumption of the presidential role.
Serving as both the Archbishop and the Bishop of Awka Diocese, Ibezim stated, “Nigeria, a nation blessed with both human and material resources, should be utilizing these for the benefit of its people.
Regrettably, those resources that should serve all have been seized by a few in power.
“These past eight years have posed significant challenges. We’ve seen endless violence, kidnappings, unaddressed agitations, looting, inflation, rising unemployment rates, hardship, imbalanced appointments, and fuel scarcity.
“The people have yet to experience true democracy. Our politicians appear indifferent to the needs of the citizens they are supposed to represent. The people are weary, yearning for a rejuvenated Nigeria.”
Despite the critique, Ibezim encouraged Nigerians to remain hopeful, promising a new Nigeria characterized by justice, fairness, equity, peace, and progress.
Despite severe economic difficulties, the cleric applauded Nigerians for shifting the voting narrative in the 2023 elections.
However, he expressed disappointment in the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for its role in the February 25 presidential election, stating that the electoral institution had betrayed the hopes of many Nigerians.
Ibezim urged the upcoming administration to prioritize the people’s interests over ethnic considerations, highlighting that a thriving country depends on fairness and justice.
Lastly, while acknowledging the government’s efforts in introducing new Naira notes, he criticized the ensuing hardship caused by the poor circulation of these notes.
To prevent further suffering, he called on the Central Bank of Nigeria to ensure adequate circulation of the new notes before the December 31 deadline.
Editor’s Take
Buhari’s Administration: A Stewardship Marred by Hardship and Unfulfilled Promises
Nigeria, a nation immensely blessed with abundant human and material resources, has been subjected to hardship and frustration under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.
The stern rebuke from the Most Reverend Alexander Ibezim, the leading cleric of the Ecclesiastical Province of the Niger, is a stark reminder of the administration’s failures since its inception in 2015.
The current state of affairs is alarming.
The ongoing violence, kidnappings, inflation, and unaddressed national agitations paint a picture of a distressed nation.
The administration’s failure to tackle the glaring issue of unemployment, despite promises made during the presidential campaign, further compounds the plight of the Nigerian people.
A more unfortunate reality is the mismanagement of the nation’s resources.
The wealth meant to serve all Nigerians has been seemingly monopolized by a select few in power, a situation that amplifies the socioeconomic inequalities in the country.
This has led to an outcry for a new Nigeria, a nation where fairness, equity, peace, and progress prevail.
The just concluded 2023 elections have shown that Nigerians are resilient and capable of altering the political narrative despite dire economic circumstances.
However, the performance of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) left much to be desired.
The electoral institution, tasked with championing democratic values, seemingly dashed the hopes of millions of Nigerians.
As we anticipate a new administration, we must prioritize the Nigerian people’s interest over ethnic bias.
The cornerstone of a progressive nation lies in fairness and justice.
Therefore, it is vital to address the imbalance in appointments, tackle the scourge of insecurity, and implement effective economic policies to curb inflation and unemployment.
Moreover, with new Naira notes, the Central Bank of Nigeria must ensure adequate circulation before the December 31 deadline.
The Nigerian people should not endure further hardship due to administrative lapses.
This is a call to our political leaders to shun indifference and embrace empathy.
It is a call to restore faith in our democracy and uphold the tenets of good governance.
It calls for a new Nigeria where every citizen can thrive and prosper.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is the most populous country in Africa and the seventh most populous country globally.
- Nigeria has a mixed economy and is considered an emerging market. However, it has the largest economy in Africa.
- Nigeria is often called the “Giant of Africa” because of its large population and economy.
