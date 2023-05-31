Anti-Corruption Body Urges President Tinubu to Broaden Subsidies and Revitalize Education

The Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL) has recommended President Bola Tinubu expand subsidies to other vital economic sectors rather than remove fuel subsidies.
CACOL also advocates for practical strategies to address Nigeria’s various challenges, such as establishing food banks and providing marketing boards to farmers.
This advice was communicated on Wednesday in a statement released by the Director of Administration and Programmes at CACOL, Tola Oresanwo.
The statement expressed,
“We would like to advise that Mr President should not come in to cause agony and increase the level of misery of the people most of whom are already living below the poverty line and who are also looking up to him to proffer solutions to the myriads of problems facing the country.”
The statement further highlighted that the hope for renewal would be threatened if the President goes ahead with the planned removal of the fuel subsidy.
Rather than cutting subsidies on micro products like fuel, the President was advised to broaden subsidies to other items, such as foodstuff. Oresanwo suggested the creation of food banks and establishing produce marketing boards to purchase crops from farmers at profitable rates and sell them back to the public at subsidised rates.
Oresanwo also urged President Tinubu to prioritise education, making it free and accessible for all Nigerians.
He expressed disappointment at the announcement of the fuel subsidy removal, stating,
“We are particularly disappointed that Mr President carried out his threat to remove fuel subsidy without adequate consultations with the various stakeholders and without considering the implications of the decision on the small-scale enterprises and the majority of our people who have been impoverished by the misgovernance imposed upon them by successive governments in the past.”
Editorial
Reviving the Nation: The Need for a Holistic Approach to Subsidies
The advice of the Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL) to President Bola Tinubu raises pertinent questions about Nigeria’s economic and social direction. It reminds us of the need for a more comprehensive approach to subsidies that benefit the oil industry and reaches out to other critical sectors.
The calls to expand subsidies to areas such as food production and education rather than focusing solely on fuel are both commendable and necessary. However, this highlights the need for a robust and diverse approach to national development.
While some reasons could justify the removal of fuel subsidies, the timing and manner in which it is implemented could exacerbate existing economic hardship. Indeed, the abrupt removal of subsidies could have severe consequences for small enterprises and millions of Nigerians struggling to make ends meet.
It is also essential to address the current state of education. Offering free, accessible education from nursery level to first-degree level could significantly impact the nation’s development and contribute to a fairer distribution of resources.
We must recognise that these suggestions do not offer an easy fix. However, they provide a vital perspective on the need for an inclusive and diverse economic policy that benefits all Nigerians. As we grapple with these complex issues, our decision-makers must act with empathy and foresight, keeping the well-being of the citizens at the forefront of their actions.
Did You Know?
- The Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL) is an organisation focused on anti-corruption and open leadership in Nigeria.
- Fuel subsidies have long been a significant part of Nigeria’s economic policy, often leading to debate about their sustainability.
- The idea of broadening subsidies to include foodstuff and education has been suggested as a more inclusive and comprehensive approach to economic support.
