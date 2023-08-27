Ascsn Warns Against Reduced Workdays Following Fuel Subsidy Removal

The Association of Senior Civil Servant of Nigeria (ASCSN) has voiced concerns over the economic impact of reducing the number of workdays for civil servants. Tommy Okon, the National President of ASCSN, shared these views in an interview.
Okon argues that the new work arrangement will negatively affect workforce productivity. This change comes after President Bola Tinubu announced the removal of fuel subsidies, leading to economic challenges.
According to Okon, Nigeria lacks the infrastructure to support remote work. Issues like poor electricity and internet connectivity make it difficult to implement such a system effectively.
Okon also criticized the delayed government palliative programme aimed at cushioning the effects of subsidy removal. He noted that civil servant salaries have remained static despite the economic challenges.
Editorial
The ASCSN’s warning about the economic repercussions of reducing workdays for civil servants is a wake-up call. While the removal of fuel subsidies has led to economic challenges, the solution should not exacerbate existing problems.
Reducing the number of workdays without adequate infrastructure for remote work is counterproductive. It not only affects productivity but also has a ripple effect on the economy.
The government needs to rethink its strategies and consider the long-term implications. Quick fixes may provide temporary relief but can lead to more significant issues down the line.
The delayed palliative programme is another area of concern. It’s crucial for the government to act swiftly to mitigate the negative impacts of their policies.
Did You Know?
- The fuel subsidy in Nigeria has been a subject of debate for years, with many arguing that it distorts the economy.
- Nigeria ranks 131st out of 190 countries in the World Bank’s 2020 Ease of Doing Business report.
- The Association of Senior Civil Servant of Nigeria (ASCSN) was established to protect the interests of senior civil servants in the country.
- Nigeria has one of the largest populations of civil servants in Africa.
- Poor electricity supply is a significant hindrance to business operations in Nigeria, costing the country about 2% of its GDP annually.