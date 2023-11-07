Ashon Urges Fg To Capitalise On Solid Minerals

Sam Onukwue, the Chairman of the Association of Securities Dealing Houses of Nigeria (ASHON), has called on the Federal Government to harness the potential of the solid mineral sector to boost the nation’s revenue. In a statement released on Monday, Onukwue discussed the current economic situation and proposed that the government should take control of the solid mineral sector’s revenue to prevent it from being siphoned off into private pockets.
He highlighted the sector as a ‘cash cow’ and stressed the importance of the government’s intervention to ensure that its revenue contributes to the national economy. ASHON has repeatedly advocated for the Federal Government to invest in the commodities space, which they believe could create employment opportunities, enhance export trade, and increase the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
In line with this, the Minister of Solid Minerals, Dele Alake, announced plans to establish a solid minerals corporation to fund the mining sector and manage the country’s minerals. This initiative aims to strengthen the mineral sector’s contribution to global trade and reduce Nigeria’s dependency on oil.
Editorial
The call by ASHON for the Federal Government to focus on the solid mineral sector is a strategic move that could significantly impact Nigeria’s economic landscape. The potential of this sector to contribute to the national revenue is immense, and the government’s role in harnessing this potential is crucial.
We believe that the establishment of a solid minerals corporation is a step in the right direction. It would not only provide the necessary funding and management for the mining sector but also attract foreign direct investment. Such investments are vital for the growth of the sector and can lead to a more diversified and resilient economy.
The government’s intervention in the solid mineral sector should be comprehensive, ensuring that the wealth generated benefits the country and its citizens. It is essential to create a transparent and efficient system that prevents revenue leakage and promotes sustainable development.
The diversification of Nigeria’s economy is long overdue, and the solid mineral sector presents a viable avenue to achieve this. We encourage the government to act swiftly on ASHON’s recommendations and to work towards creating a robust framework for the development of the sector.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has over 44 known types of solid minerals of varying mixes and proven quantities, including gold, iron ore, coal, tin, and zinc.
- The solid minerals sector in Nigeria contributes a small percentage to the GDP, indicating a significant potential for growth.
- Illegal mining and inadequate infrastructure are among the challenges facing the solid minerals sector in Nigeria.
- The Nigerian government has identified the mining sector as a key area for growth as it seeks to diversify its oil-dependent economy.
- The establishment of a solid minerals corporation could lead to better regulation, more investment, and increased transparency in the sector.