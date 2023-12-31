Atiku Calls for Government Action on 2024 Economic Challenges

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has called on the Federal Government to take decisive action to alleviate the economic hardships faced by Nigerians in 2024. This appeal was made in his New Year message to the nation.
In his statement, Atiku praised God and gratitude as the country entered the new year. He acknowledged that 2023 was a year filled with challenges that imparted significant lessons for the future. Atiku highlighted the rising cost of food items, goods, and services, the malfunctioning national economy, and the deteriorating national and community security state as critical issues that need urgent attention in the New Year.
Atiku criticized the government’s current policy approaches, pointing out that many families and businesses are acutely aware of the tough times the nation is experiencing. He suggested that a different, more effective path could have been taken if the government had adopted more innovative strategies.
Emphasizing the need for a comprehensive national plan, Atiku called for a vision that places the ordinary people of Nigeria at the forefront of development. He urged the government to use the early days of 2024 to set a clear direction for addressing the acute hardships faced by Nigerians and to move away from policies that seem to be “groping in the dark.”
Editorial:
As we embark on the journey of 2024, Atiku Abubakar’s call for the Federal Government to address the economic hardships Nigerians face is a timely reminder of the responsibilities that lie with our leaders. The past year’s challenges have laid bare the vulnerabilities in our economy and the urgent need for effective governance.
The rising cost of living and security concerns have greatly burdened the average Nigerian. The government’s policies in the coming year must be reactive and proactive, addressing the root causes of these issues. The focus should be on creating a sustainable and inclusive economic environment where the welfare of the ordinary citizen is a priority.
Atiku’s critique of the government’s policy prescriptions is a call to action. It’s a reminder that policy-making should be grounded in the realities of those it aims to serve. As we navigate through these challenging times, the government must demonstrate a clear and coherent strategy, one that is transparent, inclusive, and forward-thinking.
The year 2024 offers a new canvas, and the government must seize this opportunity to chart a course that brings relief and prosperity to the nation. Let’s hope this year marks the beginning of a transformative era in Nigeria, where economic hardships are alleviated and the path to sustainable development is firmly established.
Did You Know?
- Atiku Abubakar served as the Vice President of Nigeria from 1999 to 2007, playing a significant role in the country’s political landscape.
- Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy, has faced various economic challenges, including inflation, unemployment, and currency devaluation.
- The Nigerian government has implemented several economic policies in recent years, aiming to diversify the economy away from its heavy reliance on oil.
- Food security is a primary concern in Nigeria, with rising food prices affecting millions of citizens, particularly those in low-income groups.
- Community and national security issues in Nigeria have been exacerbated by various factors, including insurgency, banditry, and communal clashes, impacting the overall economic stability of the country.