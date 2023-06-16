Benin Economy Suffers as Nigeria Abolishes Fuel Subsidy

Jeannine, a fuel vendor in Benin’s economic capital Cotonou, finds her business dwindling. The usual stream of vehicles seeking her inexpensive gasoline, smuggled from neighbouring Nigeria, has slowed to a trickle.
The reason?
Nigeria’s new president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has abruptly terminated the country’s long-standing petrol subsidy, causing black market fuel prices in Benin to double.
The impact is evident. Jeanine’s customers now prefer to fill up at petrol stations. The price of “Kpayo,” the smuggled gasoline sold on Benin’s roadsides, has doubled from 350 to 700 CFA francs (0.5 to 1 euro) per litre, surpassing the service station price of around 650 CFA a litre.
The subsidy’s termination, Tinubu’s first action as president, has been unpopular in Nigeria. However, he defends it as a necessary measure to curb the financial drain on the state and the rampant smuggling of subsidised gasoline to neighbouring countries.
The fallout from this decision is felt in Benin, where thousands rely on the fuel trade for their livelihood.
The price hike has also affected taxi fares in Cotonou, and in Cameroon, another of Nigeria’s neighbours, motorcycle taxi unions have gone on strike.
Editorial
The recent abolition of Nigeria’s fuel subsidy by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sparked a ripple effect across the region, particularly in neighbouring Benin. The decision, while economically sound from Nigeria’s perspective, has caused a significant disruption in Benin’s economy, highlighting the country’s dependence on Nigeria’s subsidised fuel.
While Tinubu’s decision is understandable, given the financial burden of the subsidy on Nigeria and the widespread smuggling it encourages, the abruptness of the action has left many unprepared for the consequences. The situation calls for a more comprehensive regional approach to economic policies, particularly those with cross-border impacts.
The current predicament presents an opportunity for Benin to diversify its economy and reduce its dependence on smuggled fuel.
It also underscores the need for better communication and cooperation between neighbouring countries when implementing policies with potential cross-border effects.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is one of Africa’s top oil producers.
- The smuggling of Nigeria’s low-cost gasoline has been a significant part of Benin’s informal economy for decades.
- Nigeria’s border with Benin was closed overnight in 2019 by former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, a shutdown that lasted 18 months and severely impacted the Beninese economy.
- Despite the ban on rice imports in Nigeria, bags from the port of Cotonou in Benin are still being smuggled into Nigeria.
