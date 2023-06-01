Borno and Yobe Grapple with Steepest Fuel Prices Amidst Nationwide Queues and Frustration

The announcement of the fuel subsidy removal by President Bola Tinubu continues to stir frustration among Nigerians as long queues at filling stations across the country persist, significantly affecting motorists and commuters.
President Tinubu, in his inaugural speech on Monday, stated that the unsustainable fuel subsidy would be removed.
This decision met with a spectrum of reactions, has triggered a surge in fuel prices, consequently driving up transport fares nationwide.
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) declared that the price of a litre of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, would officially range from N448 to N557.
However, price discrepancies across the country are notable, with the North-East region suffering the brunt.
Borno and Yobe states record the highest prices, with the fuel selling at N575 per litre. Gombe, Bauchi, Taraba, and Adamawa follow suit with prices of N550 per litre.
Investigations show that motorists are spending hours in queues to procure petrol, with some enduring sleepless nights since Tuesday, despite the NNPCL Managing Director Mele Kyari’s warning against panic buying and hoarding.
The North-West region, with Kebbi topping the list at N545, is the second-highest in terms of prices, with states like Kano, Katsina, and Zamfara selling at N540.
Conversely, the South-West region is experiencing the lowest prices. Oyo, Osun, Ondo, Ogun, and Ekiti sell at N500, with Lagos at N488.
However, Lagos residents claim they are purchasing fuel at prices exceeding N500 per litre, casting doubts on the official pricing.
Editorial
Navigating the Fuel Price Hike: A Test for the Nation
Nigeria faces a trying time as the removal of the fuel subsidy, announced by President Bola Tinubu, sends ripples across the country, leading to escalating fuel prices and burgeoning transport fares.
Citizens queue for hours at filling stations, their patience wearing thin and their pockets lighter.
While the decision to remove the fuel subsidy has stirred debate, with some viewing it as a necessary economic adjustment, it’s undeniable that the immediate impact has been significant and widespread.
The price discrepancies across the country, particularly the soaring prices in the Northeast region, highlight an urgent issue.
It’s not enough to remove the subsidy; there must be robust mechanisms to prevent excessive price hikes and ensure a fair fuel distribution.
While the NNPCL has set an official price range for petrol, reports suggest these figures are being ignored, with citizens forced to pay well above the stipulated prices.
This raises questions about enforcing pricing policies and the steps to safeguard consumers.
While we acknowledge the potential economic rationale behind removing the fuel subsidy, the government should proactively mitigate its impact.
This could involve implementing stricter regulations on fuel pricing, boosting public transport services, or even exploring alternative, sustainable energy options for transportation.
It’s a challenging and complex problem that requires a considered and comprehensive solution.
But ultimately, citizens’ well-being and the economy’s stability should be at the forefront of any decision.
In light of this, we urge our readers to remain informed, question, and engage in this ongoing dialogue.
Only through an informed populace can we ensure accountability and the pursuit of solutions that serve the nation’s interests.
Did you know?
- The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) was established in 1977.
- Nigeria is Africa’s largest oil producer and the sixth largest in the world.
- Despite being a significant oil producer, Nigeria imports most of its petrol due to a lack of refining capacity.
- Fuel subsidies in Nigeria have been a controversial issue, with several unsuccessful attempts at removal in the past.
- President Bola Tinubu’s move to end fuel subsidies is expected to save Nigeria an estimated N1.5 trillion annually.
