CACOL Criticizes Persistent Naira Shortage, Urges Fair Treatment for Nigerians

Recently, the Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL) has raised concerns over the ongoing naira scarcity across Nigeria. The organisation emphasised that citizens, having worked hard for their earnings, are entitled to unhindered access to their money. This statement was made by Tola Oresanwo, the Director of Administration and Programmes at CACOL, on behalf of the chairman, Mr Debo Adeniran.
The scarcity of both the newly printed and the old naira notes, despite the Supreme Court’s ruling for their coexistence, has become a pressing issue. CACOL highlighted that this scarcity has resurfaced barely a year after the Central Bank of Nigeria’s failed naira redesign, which led to significant hardships. The situation has worsened with banks imposing withdrawal limits due to cash shortages, adversely affecting people, especially as the festive season approaches.
CACOL urged the federal government and the central bank to investigate and promptly address the causes of this scarcity. They pointed out that many Nigerians rely heavily on cash transactions, particularly those in remote areas without internet or electricity access. The organisation also noted the numerous challenges with mobile and online transactions, which deter some Nigerians from adopting these methods.
The statement from CACOL also reflected on the various challenges faced by Nigerians in recent years, including the removal of fuel subsidies, rising costs of transportation, goods, and services, decaying infrastructure, power supply issues, and the devaluation of the naira. CACOL called on the authorities to ensure adequate cash circulation, asserting that the people, having worked hard for their money, should not be mistreated in their own country.
Editorial:
As we delve into the issue of the naira scarcity in Nigeria, it’s imperative to recognise the fundamental rights of citizens to access their hard-earned money. The recent outcry by the Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL) underscores a critical aspect of economic justice and the role of governance in safeguarding the financial well-being of its people.
The naira scarcity is not just a monetary issue; it reflects more profound systemic challenges within the Nigerian economy. The failure of the naira redesign initiative and the subsequent scarcity of cash have far-reaching implications, especially for those in rural areas who depend on cash transactions. This situation is exacerbated by the limitations of digital banking infrastructure, which, while advancing, still leaves a significant portion of the population underserved.
The government’s role in ensuring the smooth functioning of the economy is paramount. It’s not just about printing and circulating currency; it’s about instilling confidence in the financial system. The repeated hardships faced by Nigerians, from fuel subsidy removal to inflation and infrastructural decay, have tested the resilience of the populace. It’s time for the government and the Central Bank to take decisive action to restore normalcy in the currency circulation and address the underlying issues plaguing the economy.
We stand with CACOL in their call for action. It’s a matter of economic dignity and national pride. Nigerians have shown remarkable resilience in the face of adversity, but expecting them to endure unnecessary hardships due to policy failures is unjust. The government must act swiftly to ensure that the naira scarcity is resolved and such situations are prevented. The dignity and well-being of the Nigerian people must be at the forefront of economic policies and actions.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s Naira Redesign: Nigeria undertook a naira redesign initiative in 2022 to control inflation and improve currency management.
- Cash-based Economy: Despite the growth in digital banking, a significant portion of Nigeria’s population relies on cash transactions, especially in rural areas.
- Supreme Court Ruling on Currency: In 2023, Nigeria’s Supreme Court ruled that old and new naira notes should coexist as legal tender.
- Challenges in Digital Transactions: Nigeria faces unique challenges in digital banking, including limited internet access and power outages in many regions.
- Economic Resilience: Despite various economic challenges, including inflation and infrastructural issues, Nigeria’s economy is known for its resilience and potential for growth.