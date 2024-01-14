Call for Reduction of N344.85bn National Assembly Budget Amid Economic Strain

Amidst Nigeria’s challenging economic landscape, a call has been made to the National Assembly leadership to reduce its budget significantly. This plea comes after the National Assembly’s decision last December to increase the 2024 Appropriation Bill to ₦28.7 trillion, up from the ₦27.5 trillion initially proposed by President Bola Tinubu.
The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), through its deputy director, Kolawole Oluwadare, issued a letter on January 13 urging Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas to reduce the National Assembly’s budget of N344.85 billion. This request aligns with the country’s current economic realities and aims to cut the cost of governance.
SERAP also proposes that the National Assembly leaders request President Bola Tinubu to present a revised supplementary appropriation bill reflecting this reduced budget for approval. The group emphasises the need for transparency, urging the publication of detailed spending plans, including the proposed N3 billion allocation for the Senate Car Park and N3 billion for the House of Representatives Car Park.
Oluwadare highlighted the significant fiscal consequences and potential worsening of the country’s debt crisis if the lawmakers’ self-increased budgetary allocation is not reduced. He criticised the increase as violating the separation of powers, checks and balances, and the rule of law. SERAP argues that the National Assembly must demonstrate responsibility to public interest and responsiveness, fulfilling its constitutional duty to combat waste and abuse in its spending.
The letter underscores the importance of transparency and accountability in public administration as essential elements of democracy. By making the National Assembly’s spending transparent, the public gains a tool to hold lawmakers accountable and safeguard against potential abuses of governmental or legislative power.
Editorial:
The recent call by SERAP for a reduction in the National Assembly’s budget is a crucial reminder of the need for fiscal responsibility and transparency in governance, especially in times of economic hardship. This request is not just about numbers; it’s a call for ethical governance and reflects the public’s demand for accountability from their elected representatives.
In an era where the average Nigerian grapples with economic challenges, it is imperative that our leaders exemplify prudence and a commitment to the public good. The decision to increase the National Assembly’s budget amidst these conditions appears disconnected from the populace’s realities. Our lawmakers must align their spending with the nation’s economic situation and prioritise the needs of the many over the comforts of the few.
The role of the National Assembly is not only to legislate but also to set an example of responsible governance. By reducing their budget, they can demonstrate a commitment to addressing the country’s fiscal challenges and lead by example. This action would alleviate the burden on the national treasury and restore public confidence in the institution.
Transparency in allocating and utilising public funds is a cornerstone of democratic governance. The detailed publication of the National Assembly’s budget, including specific allocations like those for car parks, is a step towards building trust between the government and its citizens. It allows the public to understand and scrutinise how their resources are being used, ensuring that they are directed towards the collective benefit of the nation.
As we advocate for reducing the National Assembly’s budget, we advocate for a governance culture that values transparency, accountability, and fiscal responsibility. This is not just about cutting costs; it’s about building a foundation for a more equitable and prosperous Nigeria.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s National Assembly is a bicameral body consisting of the Senate and the House of Representatives.
- The National Assembly Complex in Abuja, inaugurated in 1999, is one of Africa’s most significant legislative buildings.
- Nigeria operates a federal system of government, with the National Assembly playing a critical role in the federation’s law-making.
- The Nigerian Constitution requires that the National Assembly convene for a minimum of 181 days in a year.
- The National Assembly can override a presidential veto on legislation, requiring a two-thirds majority in both chambers.