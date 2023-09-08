Can Urges President Tinubu And Governors To Address Economic Woes

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 Northern states and the FCT have expressed concern over the country’s economic situation. The organization called explicitly on President Bola Tinubu and the governors of the 36 states to tackle the economic and social issues plaguing the nation.
CAN’s call comes after the removal of the fuel subsidy by President Tinubu on May 29, 2023. The organization noted that living costs have skyrocketed, making life difficult for the average Nigerian.
In a communique, CAN urged the government to be more inclusive and fair in the distribution of development projects. The association also called for prayers for the unity and stability of the country despite the prevailing poverty and hunger.
Editorial
CAN’s plea to the government reflects the dire state of the nation’s economy. The removal of fuel subsidies has had a domino effect, increasing prices of essential commodities and services.
President Tinubu and the state governors must heed this call and take immediate action. The provision of palliatives, as the government has done, is not a long-term solution to the economic hardship the masses face.
The government must also address the free fall of the Naira against other currencies. This critical issue impacts the economy and should not be taken lightly.
Did You Know?
- The fuel subsidy removal has been a contentious issue in Nigeria, leading to protests and strikes in the past.
- The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) is a religious body that often speaks on the country’s social and political issues.
- The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) plays a role in resolving the region’s political crises, as CAN mentioned about the Republic of Benin.
- Nigeria has one of the largest economies in Africa but faces challenges such as inflation and unemployment.
- The 19 Northern states and the FCT have unique economic challenges, including higher poverty rates than other regions.