Cardoso Aims to Settle Dollar Debts and Halts Intervention Loans

The newly appointed Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Olayemi Cardoso, has expressed his intention to prioritise settling the bank’s pending foreign exchange obligations. This announcement was made during a screening session with Senate members.
Cardoso emphasised the importance of enhancing transparency, improving corporate governance, and bolstering confidence in the bank’s autonomy and integrity.
He highlighted the need to address the foreign exchange market’s unsettled obligations to make significant progress.
The Governor also mentioned his plans to maintain price stability and revert to evidence-based monetary policies. This approach aims to strengthen Nigeria’s naira currency, especially as the nation faces economic challenges, with the naira nearing 1,000/$ in the parallel market.
Cardoso’s immediate strategy to stabilise the naira involves settling existing financial obligations and introducing “transparent rules.”
Editorial
The Central Bank of Nigeria’s decision to prioritise the settlement of foreign exchange obligations is a commendable step towards stabilising the nation’s economy.
The foreign exchange market plays a pivotal role in determining the health of an economy, and any unsettled obligations can lead to uncertainties and reduced investor confidence.
By addressing these obligations head-on, the CBN sends a clear message about its commitment to transparency and good governance.
Cardoso’s emphasis on evidence-based monetary policies is a refreshing approach. Often seen as unorthodox, past policies have not yielded the desired results.
By grounding decisions in evidence and data, the CBN can make more informed choices that benefit the Nigerian economy and its citizens.
Focusing on transparency, corporate governance, and the bank’s autonomy is essential in restoring stakeholder confidence.
It’s evident that under Cardoso’s leadership, the CBN is poised to adopt strategies that are not only reactive but also proactive, anticipating future challenges and addressing them before they escalate.
Did You Know?
- The Central Bank of Nigeria was established in 1958 and commenced operations on July 1, 1959.
- Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves have fluctuated over the years, impacted by oil prices, as oil exports are a significant source of foreign exchange for the country.
- The naira was introduced on 1 January 1973, replacing the pound at a rate of 2 naira = 1 pound.
- Nigeria adopted a new foreign exchange policy, the Naira-settled OTC FX Futures, in 2016 to reduce the demand for US dollars.
- The CBN has several key functions, including issuing legal currency, maintaining external reserves, and safeguarding the international value of the country’s legal tender currency.