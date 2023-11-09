CBN Alerts on Panic Withdrawals, Affirms Currency Validity

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has issued a statement aimed at calming the nerves of the populace amidst the recent currency concerns. The bank’s spokesperson, Isa AbdulMumin, on Wednesday, addressed the nation, assuring that there are ample naira notes in circulation and urged the public to refrain from panic withdrawals. Emphasising the legality of both old and new naira notes, the CBN has made it clear that all banknotes issued by them are to be accepted universally within the country, as mandated by Section 20(5) of the CBN Act, 2007.
The CBN’s branches nationwide have been instructed to ensure the continuous distribution of various denominations of both old and redesigned banknotes to Deposit Money Banks, which will then circulate them to customers. This move is to reinforce the message that all denominations of the naira remain legal tender and should be accepted as a means of payment.
This announcement follows a period of economic distress triggered by a shortage of currency, which led to widespread hardship and civil unrest, including riots and the destruction of banking facilities. The CBN had previously set a deadline for the exchange of old notes, which was extended following approval from then-President Muhammadu Buhari. The Supreme Court later ruled that the old N200, N500, and N1,000 notes would continue to be legal tender until December 31, 2023.
Editorial:
The CBN’s reassurance to the public regarding the legal tender status of the naira is a critical step towards restoring confidence in the nation’s financial system. The recent panic withdrawals and the subsequent economic strain highlight a significant communication gap between the monetary authorities and the citizens. It is imperative that the CBN not only ensures the availability of currency but also communicates its policies effectively to avoid such crises in the future.
We believe that the economic well-being of a nation is deeply rooted in the trust its people have in its currency and financial institutions. The CBN’s proactive measures to distribute currency and the clarity provided on the legal tender status are commendable. However, it is equally important to address the underlying issues that led to the currency shortage and the subsequent public unrest.
The lessons from this episode must be heeded. The CBN, alongside other stakeholders, should work towards a more inclusive and transparent approach to policy implementation. The banking sector must be robust enough to handle policy shifts without causing panic. Moreover, the government must ensure that its policies are rolled out in a manner that is sensitive to the socio-economic realities of its citizens.
The extension of the deadline for the old naira notes is a temporary relief, but it is not a solution. A long-term, sustainable approach is needed to prevent a recurrence of such a scenario. The CBN and the government must collaborate to ensure that future transitions are smooth, well-planned, and communicated promptly to all Nigerians.
Did You Know?
- The naira was introduced on 1 January 1973, replacing the pound at a rate of 2 naira = 1 pound.
- The CBN has the sole authority to issue banknotes and coins in Nigeria, a power granted by the CBN Act of 1958.
- Nigeria’s currency underwent a redenomination in 2008, which saw the introduction of new notes and coins.
- The CBN’s Cashless Policy, initiated in 2012, aims to reduce the amount of physical cash circulating in the economy, thereby encouraging electronic transactions.
- The redesigned naira notes feature enhanced security features to combat counterfeiting and are part of the CBN’s efforts to control the money supply and combat inflation.