Cbn Amplifies Dollar Supply And Revokes Import Ban Amid Forex Crisis

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced an increase in dollar supply within the foreign exchange market and has also rescinded the ban on 43 items, which were previously ineligible for forex at the official market.
This decision was prompted as the naira plummeted to 1,050/$ in the parallel market, amidst pressures from international entities and experts. Despite unifying exchange rates, the CBN maintained the status quo on the 43 non-eligible items, which were banned from the forex market under former governor, Godwin Emefiele.
Between 2016 and 2022, Nigerians imported at least nine items, valued at N18.12tn, from the CBN’s forex ban list. These items, including crude palm oil, vegetable products, and steel products, were imported from various countries.
Despite the forex unavailability for banned items by CBN, Nigerians imported five items worth N543bn in Q1 2023. Various economic experts and organisations have consistently urged the CBN to abolish the forex restrictions.
In a statement titled, ‘CBN restates commitment to boost liquidity in forex market’, the CBN revealed that importers of the 43 items, previously restricted by the 2015 circular, are now permitted to purchase foreign exchange in the Nigerian foreign exchange market.
The CBN aims to promote orderly and professional conduct among all Nigerian foreign exchange market participants, ensuring market forces determine exchange rates based on a buyer–willing seller principle.
Editorial
The Central Bank of Nigeria’s decision to increase the dollar supply and lift the ban on 43 items in the foreign exchange market is a pivotal move that reflects the precarious state of the Nigerian economy, particularly the forex market.
We believe that while this decision is a response to the intense pressure from international organisations and economic experts, it also underscores a critical juncture in Nigeria’s economic management. The naira’s drastic fall to 1,050/$ in the parallel market is not just a number; it’s a reflection of the economic hardship faced by businesses and individuals alike.
We, as observers and analysts, posit that the CBN’s move, while commendable, is a reactive measure to a situation that perhaps could have been mitigated with more proactive and robust economic planning and policy-making.
The previous ban on 43 items, which included essential raw materials not locally available, not only jeopardised the operations of over 200 manufacturers but also contributed significantly to the persistent divergence in rates between the official window and the parallel market.
The CBN, while acting as the nation’s financial regulator, must ensure that its policies do not inadvertently stifle the very sectors it seeks to protect and grow.
The lifting of the ban is a step in the right direction, but it is imperative that moving forward, policies are not enacted in isolation but are part of a comprehensive, well-thought-out economic strategy that considers the holistic impact on the nation.
We suggest that the CBN should engage in continuous dialogue with stakeholders, ensuring that future policies are not only robust and forward-thinking but also inclusive and considerate of the diverse sectors of the economy.
Did You Know?
- The Naira was once stronger than the US Dollar, with $1 equal to N0.658 in 1980.
- Nigeria operates a multiple exchange rate system, which has been criticised for creating opportunities for arbitrage and corruption.
- The Central Bank of Nigeria was established in 1958 but began operations on July 1, 1959.
- Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves have fluctuated drastically over the years, reaching a high of $62 billion in September 2008.
- The CBN has, in the past, implemented policies like the cashless policy and the Treasury Single Account to streamline and regulate the financial sector.