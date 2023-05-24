CBN Amplifies Monetary Policy Rate to 18.50%

Article Summary
- The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) escalates the monetary policy rate (MPR) by 0.50% to 18.50%.
- CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, publicises this adjustment aiming to curb inflation.
- Influencing factors include Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) scarcity, the forthcoming 2023 general elections, energy price hikes, exchange rate pressure, and growing insecurity.
- The redesign of the Naira is seen as having significant moderating effects on price development.
- CBN’s decision intends to address the risk of high inflation and its detrimental impact on living standards.
News Story
In a recent turn of events, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced a 0.50% increase in the monetary policy rate (MPR), bringing it to a solid 18.50%.
The Governor of CBN, Mr Godwin Emefiele, unveiled this augmentation in the interest rate on Wednesday in Abuja. He conveyed that the decision was a collective agreement amongst the team members to curb rampant inflation.
Mr Emefiele highlighted various key influences behind this move, including the persistent scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly known as petrol, upcoming 2023 general elections, sustained elevation in energy prices, pressure on the exchange rate, and increasing insecurity concerns.
The governor emphasised the potential role of the Naira’s redesign as a vital moderating component in price development.
Making the committee’s verdict public, Emefiele stated, “MPC perceived that despite a slight moderation in the inflation rate in December, the economy continues to be threatened by the risk of escalating inflation, potentially having a damaging impact on the general standards of living.”
“Therefore, the committee has elected to uphold the present policy stance, thereby further clamping down on inflation aggressively. MPC resolved to raise the MPR to 17.5%, maintaining the asymmetric at +100/-700 basis points around the corridor.”
Editorial
A Calculated Leap: CBN’s Increased Monetary Policy Rate and the Fight Against Inflation
The news of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) bumping the monetary policy rate (MPR) by 0.50% to 18.50% is a significant financial adjustment. This move, announced by CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, aims to tackle the inflationary pressure mounting on the Nigerian economy.
The opposition might argue that this adjustment could result in tighter credit conditions, potentially inhibiting economic growth. However, considering the dire economic climate riddled with rising energy prices, exchange rate pressure, increased insecurity, and the looming 2023 general elections, this rate hike seems like a step in the right direction.
The central bank’s decision is further justified when considering the persistent scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), colloquially known as petrol. This shortage and inflationary tendencies do not paint a good picture of the Nigerian economy.
Furthermore, the redesign of the Naira has been touted as a significant moderating factor in the country’s price development. However, one might wonder if such a redesign alone would be enough to ward off the inflationary threat.
Governor Emefiele, in his announcement, underlined the decision to “sustain the current stance of policy at this point to rein in inflation further aggressively.” Indeed, curbing inflation is a primary objective for any economy, and in Nigeria’s case, it’s even more crucial given the multitude of financial challenges it faces.
It is incumbent upon the government, financial institutions, and the people to support this calculated leap towards stabilising the economy. This means ensuring that the benefits of this MPR increase are trickled down effectively and that it results in a measurable improvement in all Nigerians’ living standards.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is Africa’s largest economy and has one of the world’s largest oil reserves.
- The Naira is the official currency of Nigeria, introduced in 1973 to replace the pound.
- Inflation in Nigeria reached a four-year high of 18.17% in March 2021.
- The Central Bank of Nigeria was established in 1958 and commenced operations in July 1959.
- The monetary policy rate (MPR) is a crucial tool central banks use to control inflation.
