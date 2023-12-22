Cbn Cracks Down On Banks And Pos Operators Over Naira Hoarding

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has warned banks and Point of Sale (PoS) operators against disrupting the distribution of naira notes, and in a statement released by CBN spokeswoman Hakama Sidi-Ali, the apex bank expressed concern over reported collusion between Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) and PoS operators, potentially harming the economy’s smooth functioning.
The CBN is actively investigating these allegations, which include hoarding and improper circulation of naira notes. The statement emphasised that the CBN views such actions seriously, and those found guilty of such practices will face significant sanctions.
In light of these developments, the CBN urged the public to utilise alternative payment methods and report any instances of unauthorised activities by banks and PoS operators, like hoarding or capping, to the nearest CBN branch. This move comes amidst widespread customer complaints about the scarcity of naira notes at bank counters, ATMs, PoS terminals, and bureaux de change.
Some bank officials have attributed this scarcity to inadequate cash supply from the CBN. However, the CBN has refuted these claims, ensuring no shortage of naira notes and that the economy has an adequate supply. The apex bank attributed the perceived scarcity to large cash withdrawals by banks from CBN branches and panic withdrawals by customers.
Editorial:
The recent directive from the Central Bank of Nigeria to banks and PoS operators is a crucial step in ensuring the stability and integrity of Nigeria’s financial system. These entities’ alleged conspiracy and hoarding of naira notes disrupt the economy’s smooth operation and erode public trust in the banking system.
We stand with the CBN in its efforts to investigate and penalise those involved in such unethical practices. Financial institutions and PoS operators must adhere to fairness and transparency in their operations. The distribution of currency is a vital aspect of the economy, and any disruption in this process can have far-reaching consequences.
The move to encourage the public to report unauthorised activities and to use alternative payment channels is a positive step towards fostering a more efficient and transparent financial environment—the public needs to cooperate with these measures and embrace digital and cashless transactions where possible.
The CBN’s proactive stance in addressing these issues is commendable. It’s a reminder that maintaining the financial system’s health is a collective responsibility, requiring the cooperation of banks, PoS operators, and the public. Together, we can ensure a stable and thriving economic landscape in Nigeria.
Did You Know?
- The Central Bank of Nigeria was established in 1958 and commenced operations on July 1, 1959.
- Nigeria introduced the Naira as its official currency on January 1, 1973, replacing the Pound.
- Point of Sale (PoS) transactions in Nigeria have grown significantly, with over 3.3 million active terminals as of 2021.
- The CBN has implemented several cashless policy initiatives to reduce the amount of physical cash in circulation.
- Nigeria is Africa’s largest economy and has one of the continent’s most vibrant and diverse financial sectors.