CBN Delays $10bn Debt Clearance; Dollar Nears Historic N1,000 Mark

Despite its assurance two weeks ago, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has not fulfilled its promise to settle over $10bn in foreign exchange debts to Deposit Money Banks. This revelation comes as the naira exchanged hands between 990/$ and 995/$ in major cities like Lagos, Abuja, and Kano.
However, on the Investor & Exporter forex window, the naira appreciated 747.76/$.
Folashodun Shonubi, the recently acting CBN Governor, had previously stated that all forex backlogs would be cleared within a fortnight. He highlighted the banks’ role in aiding the CBN to clear its FX forward contracts.
Yet, top bank executives have voiced concerns, noting the CBN’s unfulfilled promise has strained their FX liquidity. This strain has halted several FX transactions, pushing more customers to the black market.
Reports suggest the CBN’s forward contract debt is $6.84bn, though the CBN disputes this. The total debt, including dollar swap deals, is estimated to exceed $10bn.
The CBN’s delay in clearing these backlogs has intensified the pressure on the naira, causing concern among economic operators. They fear a further increase in the cost of goods and services, potentially leading to more operational shutdowns.
Editorial:
The Naira’s Precarious Position and CBN’s Role
The Central Bank of Nigeria’s delay in clearing its substantial foreign exchange debt is more than just an administrative hiccup; it reflects more profound economic challenges. The naira’s rapid depreciation against the dollar is a symptom of these underlying issues.
While the CBN’s promise to clear the backlogs was a step in the right direction, its delay has only exacerbated the situation.
Banks, already grappling with tight FX liquidity, now face even more significant strain. This cascading effect pushes more Nigerians towards the black market, further devaluing the naira. The broader economic implications are concerning.
As the cost of imported goods rises, so does inflation, increasing burdens on everyday Nigerians.
The CBN’s role in stabilising the economy cannot be understated. It’s imperative for the apex bank to not only fulfil its promises but also to adopt proactive measures.
This includes transparent interventions in the forex market and fostering an environment that boosts investor confidence. The naira’s value isn’t just a number; it reflects Nigeria’s economic health and stability.
Did You Know?
- The Central Bank of Nigeria was established in 1958 and commenced operations in 1959.
- Nigeria’s foreign reserves comprise foreign currencies, gold, and Special Drawing Rights (SDRs).
- The naira was introduced in 1973, replacing the pound at a rate of two naira to one pound.
- Nigeria operates a managed float exchange rate system, allowing the naira’s value to fluctuate within a band.
- The CBN’s primary mandate is to ensure monetary and price stability.