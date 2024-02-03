CBN Denies Plans to Convert $30bn Domiciliary Deposits into Naira

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has officially refuted claims suggesting plans to convert $30 billion in domiciliary account deposits into naira, labelling such reports “fake news.” This clarification comes amid widespread speculation and media reports hinting at a potential government directive to stabilise the naira, which recently experienced a significant depreciation, hitting a record low in the official Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market.
The CBN’s dismissal of these rumours was made public through a statement released on Saturday, emphasising the absence of any intention to mandate the conversion of foreign currencies held in domiciliary accounts to the local currency. This stance was further reinforced by a recent directive from the CBN, instructing Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) to liquidate their excess dollar reserves by February 1, 2024, to stabilise the volatile exchange rate.
The central bank has expressed concern over the trend of banks maintaining substantial foreign currency positions, which has been identified as contributing to the exchange rate’s instability. The CBN has introduced prudential requirements for banks, including Net Open Position (NOP) regulations, which measure the difference between a bank’s foreign currency assets and liabilities.
Editorial:
The Central Bank of Nigeria’s swift response to rumours about converting domiciliary deposits into naira underscores the delicate balance the institution must maintain in managing the country’s foreign exchange market. While the intention behind such a policy—if it were true—might be to bolster the naira, the CBN’s clarification highlights the complexities involved in implementing measures that directly impact the financial holdings of citizens and businesses.
This episode serves as a reminder of the importance of clear communication and transparency from regulatory bodies, especially during economic uncertainty. The CBN’s efforts to stabilise the naira by regulating banks’ foreign currency holdings reflect a strategic approach to addressing the underlying issues affecting Nigeria’s currency without taking drastic measures that could unsettle the market and erode public trust.
As Nigeria continues to navigate its economic challenges, the role of the CBN remains crucial in fostering a stable and conducive environment for economic growth. The bank’s commitment to debunking misinformation and engaging with the public and financial institutions is vital for maintaining confidence in the country’s financial policies and the economy’s overall health.
Did You Know?
- Domiciliary accounts allow individuals and businesses in Nigeria to hold foreign currencies, facilitating international transactions and safeguarding against currency fluctuations.
- The Net Open Position (NOP) is a critical metric for banks, indicating the level of risk associated with their foreign currency holdings.
- The Central Bank of Nigeria plays a pivotal role in the country’s monetary policy, including efforts to stabilise the naira and ensure a healthy foreign exchange market.
- Misinformation and rumours can significantly impact financial markets, highlighting the need for accurate and timely information from authoritative sources.
- The recent depreciation of the naira in the official foreign exchange market has prompted a range of measures from the CBN aimed at stabilising the currency and bolstering the economy.