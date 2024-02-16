Cbn Ends Cash Payments For Travel Allowances Amid Fx Crisis

In a decisive step towards addressing Nigeria’s foreign exchange crisis, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced that Personal and Basic Travel Allowances will henceforth be disbursed solely through electronic means, eliminating cash payments.
This directive was issued by Hassan Mahmud, the Director of Trade and Exchange Department at the CBN, through a circular dated February 14, 2024.
The circular, entitled ‘Allowable Channels For Payout Of Personal Travel Allowance (PTA) And Business Travel Allowance (BTA)’, references Memorandum 8 of the Foreign Exchange manual alongside a previous circular from February 20, 2017, which outlines the eligibility for accessing PTA and BTA.
Mahmud’s statement highlighted the bank’s dedication to fostering transparency and stability within the foreign exchange market and its efforts to curb foreign exchange malpractices.
Consequently, all Authorized Dealer Banks are mandated to process payouts of PTA and BTA exclusively via electronic channels, including debit or credit cards. The CBN has instructed all authorized dealers and the general public to take note and ensure compliance with this new policy.
Editorial:
In the face of Nigeria’s escalating foreign exchange crisis, the Central Bank of Nigeria’s recent mandate marks a pivotal shift towards modernizing and securing the nation’s travel-related financial transactions. By transitioning Personal and Basic Travel Allowances to a strictly electronic disbursement model, the CBN aims to streamline processes and clamp down on the malpractices that have long plagued the foreign exchange market. This seemingly straightforward move is a testament to the bank’s commitment to transparency and the broader goal of stabilizing the economy.
By their nature, electronic payments offer a layer of traceability and security that cash transactions cannot match. In a country where the shadow economy has significantly impacted the official financial system, such measures are not just welcome; they are necessary. The decision to end cash payments for travel allowances clearly signals that the CBN is willing to leverage technology to combat financial fraud and ensure that Nigeria’s foreign exchange resources are allocated and used most efficiently.
This policy also aligns with global trends towards digitalization and financial inclusion, ensuring that Nigeria does not lag in the ongoing digital financial revolution. However, this transition must be managed with a keen awareness of its challenges, particularly for those less familiar with digital banking services. The success of this initiative will largely depend on the effectiveness of the CBN and banking institutions in facilitating a smooth transition for all stakeholders involved.
As we navigate this change, it’s imperative to remember that the ultimate goal is a more stable, transparent, and efficient financial system that serves the needs of all Nigerians. By embracing digital solutions and fostering a culture of compliance and innovation, we can move closer to realizing this vision. The journey towards a fully digital economy is long and fraught with challenges, but with each step, we reaffirm our commitment to building a more resilient and prosperous Nigeria.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is Africa’s largest economy and one of the most populous countries in the world, with a significant impact on the continent’s economic dynamics.
- The Central Bank of Nigeria was established in 1958 and commenced operations on July 1, 1959, playing a critical role in the country’s financial stability and economic development.
- Electronic payments in Nigeria have seen exponential growth over the last decade, driven by improvements in banking technology and increased internet penetration.
- The Nigerian Naira has undergone several devaluations in the past decades, reflecting the country’s economic challenges and efforts to stabilize the currency.
- Nigeria’s foreign exchange market is dual-tiered, with an official exchange rate and a parallel market rate, which can vary significantly.