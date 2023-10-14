CBN Lifts Forex Ban, I&E Window Sees $53.02m Turnover

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has lifted its forex ban on 43 items, sparking activity in the Investor and Exporter (I&E) forex window, which recorded a turnover of $53.02m.
This decision, disclosed in a statement titled ‘CBN restates commitment to boost liquidity in forex market’, allows importers of the previously restricted items to purchase foreign exchange in the Nigerian forex market.
Despite this move, figures from the FMDQ revealed no improvement in turnover on the official trading platform, with it recording a drop from $60.30m on Tuesday to $53.02m. The naira saw a slight appreciation, exchanging at 764.86/$ from 766.70/$.
Analysts at Cordros Securities highlighted the importance of prioritising FX liquidity to avoid further FX pressures in both the official and parallel markets, especially considering the FX queue will now lengthen at the official market without liquidity.
They also suggested that this might be a strategy by the CBN to divert attention from the parallel market and alleviate the pressure on the official market to keep pace with the unofficial exchange rate.
Editorial
The CBN’s decision to lift the forex ban on 43 items, thereby allowing importers to purchase foreign exchange in the Nigerian forex market, is a move that is as strategic as it is risky.
While it signals a potential easing of forex pressures and a boost in liquidity in the forex market, the actual impact of this decision on the economy, particularly on the naira and the forex reserves, warrants scrutiny.
The immediate response in the I&E forex window, which recorded a turnover of $53.02m, provides an initial glimpse into the market’s reaction, yet the long-term implications remain to be seen.
We believe that while the lifting of the ban may provide short-term relief and stimulate economic activities, particularly for importers of the affected items, it is imperative to consider the sustainability of such a move in light of Nigeria’s forex reserves and the stability of the naira.
The CBN must navigate this path with a balanced approach, ensuring that while liquidity is enhanced in the forex market, it does not inadvertently trigger adverse reactions in the parallel market or erode the nation’s forex reserves at an unsustainable rate.
Did You Know?
- The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was established in 1958 and commenced operations on July 1, 1959.
- The Investor and Exporter (I&E) forex window was introduced by the CBN in 2017 to boost liquidity in the forex market and ensure timely execution and settlement for eligible transactions.
- Nigeria operates a multiple exchange rate system, which includes the official rate, the I&E window rate, and the parallel market rate.
- The naira was introduced on 1st January 1973, replacing the pound at a rate of 2 naira = 1 pound.
- Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves are comprised mainly of earnings from the sale of crude oil, which is a major export commodity of the country.