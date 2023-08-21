CBN Reinstates BDCs: Fears Over Inconsistent Forex Market Policy

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reinstated Bureau de Change (BDCs) operators in an attempt to stabilise the foreign exchange (forex) market. This move is expected to increase the forex supply, potentially easing pressure on the exchange rate.
However, concerns have been raised about policy inconsistencies and the potential for market distortions.
The new arrangement aims to formalise forex transactions that might otherwise occur in the black market. Stakeholders believe this step will enhance transparency and accountability, and introduce competition, leading to more competitive exchange rates.
However, the influx of forex from BDCs might not significantly impact the exchange rate if other factors contribute to the high rate.
BDC operations can create opportunities for arbitrage if the official exchange rate and BDC rates differ significantly. This could lead to market distortions and rent-seeking behaviour.
If not adequately managed, increasing the foreign exchange supply through BDCs could contribute to inflation by increasing the money supply.
The CBN has set guidelines for BDC operators, including a spread on buying and selling within an allowable limit of -2.5 per cent to +2.5 per cent of the Nigerian Foreign Exchange market window weighted average rate of the previous day.
Non-rendition of returns may attract sanctions, including withdrawal of operating licenses.
Economists and industry experts have stressed the need for proper monitoring mechanisms to reduce speculation on the naira.
The National President of the Association of Bureau de Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON), Aminu Gwadabe, emphasised compliance with the circular and the need to meet specific criteria.
Editorial:
The reinstatement of BDCs by the Central Bank of Nigeria is a significant move with potential benefits and risks. On the one hand, it can help stabilise the foreign exchange market by increasing supply and formalising transactions.
On the other hand, it raises concerns about policy inconsistencies, market distortions, and potential inflationary pressures.
The decision to bring back BDCs reflects Nigeria’s complex and often contradictory nature of forex management. While the move may enhance transparency and competition, it also highlights the challenges of regulating a market prone to arbitrage and rent-seeking behaviour.
The CBN’s guidelines for BDC operators are a step in the right direction, but robust monitoring and enforcement mechanisms must back them.
The potential for abuse and illegal activities must be carefully managed to prevent adverse impacts on the broader economy.
Furthermore, the CBN must work closely with stakeholders, including BDC operators, to implement the new policies effectively.
This includes embracing digital technologies and empowering local BDCs to move beyond cash-based transactions.
The reinstatement of BDCs is a complex issue that requires careful consideration and a balanced approach.
The CBN must navigate the potential benefits and risks with caution, ensuring that the policies are consistent, transparent, and aligned with the broader economic goals of the country.
