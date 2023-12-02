CBN Sets March 2024 Deadline for BVN, NIN Linked Accounts

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has issued a directive to commercial banks to implement a “post no debit” restriction on accounts of customers who do not have a Bank Verification Number (BVN) and National Identity Number (NIN) by March 2024. This move is expected to cause a significant rush among customers to update their account details, potentially leading to increased pressure on bank staff and National Identity Management Commission offices.
A senior official from a leading bank in Lagos stated that this directive would help clean up the banking industry, despite the anticipated challenges. “Many customers have neglected the directive to link their BVN to their accounts. Now, they will be rushing to get their BVN to avoid their accounts being frozen,” the official explained. The banks are preparing for a possible increase in workload, with some considering extending working hours and even opening on weekends to manage the expected influx of customers.
The CBN’s decision is part of its efforts to enhance financial system stability and strengthen ‘Know Your Customer’ procedures. The regulatory framework now mandates that all Tier-1 bank accounts and wallets for individuals must have a BVN or NIN. The CBN has also set a deadline of January 31, 2024, for the electronic revalidation of BVN and NIN linked to all accounts and wallets.
Banking experts and human rights lawyers have expressed support for the directive, citing its importance in combating financial crimes like money laundering and terrorism financing. They emphasized the need for Nigerians to comply with these regulations to ensure a more secure and efficient banking system.
Editorial
The recent directive from the Central Bank of Nigeria, requiring all bank account holders to have a Bank Verification Number and National Identity Number, marks a significant step in the journey towards a more secure and transparent financial system in Nigeria. This move, while potentially causing short-term inconveniences, is a necessary stride in the fight against financial crimes and the establishment of a more accountable banking sector.
We, as a society, must recognize the importance of such measures in the broader context of national security and economic stability. The reluctance or delay in complying with these regulations not only undermines the effectiveness of our financial institutions but also leaves room for nefarious activities that can destabilize our economy. The urgency with which we must address these issues cannot be overstated.
It is imperative that we view this directive not as a mere regulatory hurdle but as a collective responsibility towards building a more robust financial ecosystem. The CBN’s initiative is a call to action for all stakeholders – banks, customers, and regulatory bodies alike – to collaborate in ensuring compliance and facilitating a smooth transition to this new norm.
As we navigate this change, let us be mindful of the challenges it presents, particularly for the banking staff and customers. It is crucial that banks provide adequate support and resources to facilitate this transition, ensuring that the process is as seamless as possible. In doing so, we are not only adhering to regulatory mandates but also fortifying the foundations of our financial system.
This directive is a testament to our commitment to evolving and strengthening our financial landscape. It is a step towards a future where financial integrity and security are not just ideals but realities.
Did You Know?
- The Bank Verification Number (BVN) system was introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria in 2014 as part of efforts to reduce illegal banking transactions.
- Nigeria’s National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) is responsible for issuing the National Identity Number (NIN), a unique number assigned to individuals for all transactions in Nigeria.
- The ‘Post No Debit’ restriction is a banking measure that prevents any withdrawals or debits from an account, effectively freezing it.
- Tier-1 bank accounts in Nigeria are basic accounts that can be opened with minimal documentation, typically aimed at increasing financial inclusion among the unbanked population.
- The ‘Know Your Customer’ (KYC) procedures are a critical component of anti-money laundering (AML) policies globally, requiring financial institutions to verify the identity of their clients.