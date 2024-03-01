CBN Settles FX Debts with All but Five Banks, Assures Cardoso

Dr. Olayemi Cardoso, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has announced the clearance of foreign exchange (FX) backlogs for all but five banks. This declaration came during an investor call hosted by the Nigerian Exchange Group on Thursday. Cardoso assured participants that the outstanding FX debts of the remaining five banks would be resolved in the coming days.
“We’ve managed to settle the FX backlogs for all banks except five, addressing all genuine and verifiable claims,” stated Cardoso. He expressed confidence that the issue of forward FX contracts would soon be resolved, projecting a timeline of about a week and a half to clear the remaining balances. Cardoso emphasized his commitment to fulfilling promises and expressed optimism about overcoming the FX backlog issue imminently.
In addition to addressing the FX backlogs, Cardoso shared that Nigeria had attracted $2 billion in foreign portfolio inflows this year, a significant portion of the $3 billion total recorded in 2023, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.
Cardoso also reflected on the challenges faced upon assuming office, including a $7 billion FX backlog, of which approximately $2.4 billion were identified as fraudulent or non-compliant with standard requirements. These included non-existing entities, requests without valid import documents, and discrepancies in the amounts requested versus allocated. “We found a wide range of infractions, necessitating a thorough clean-up of the backlog,” he explained.
Editorial:
The recent announcement by Dr. Olayemi Cardoso, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), marks a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s economic stabilization and transparency journey. The resolution of the FX backlog for all but five banks is not just an administrative success; it’s a signal of the CBN’s commitment to ensuring the integrity and efficiency of Nigeria’s financial system.
FX backlogs have long been a thorn in Nigeria’s banking sector, causing uncertainty and hindering the flow of international investments. By decisively addressing these backlogs, the CBN is facilitating smoother operations for banks and restoring investor confidence in the Nigerian market. This move is crucial for attracting foreign portfolio inflows, as evidenced by the $2 billion already secured this year.
However, the revelation of the $2.4 billion in questionable backlogs presents a sobering reminder of the challenges ahead. It underscores the need for stringent oversight and robust verification processes to prevent infractions from undermining the financial system. This situation calls for a collective effort among all stakeholders in the financial ecosystem to uphold standards of transparency and accountability.
As Nigeria strides towards economic recovery, resolving FX backlogs should be considered the beginning of a broader reform agenda. The CBN must lead transparently, rigorously addressing irregularities and ensuring that Nigeria’s financial system aligns with global best practices.
Therefore, this moment of progress should serve as a celebration and a call to action. It’s an opportunity to reflect on the achievements made and the road ahead, reinforcing our commitment to building a more resilient, transparent, and investor-friendly economic environment.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is the largest economy in Africa, with its vast oil reserves playing a significant role in the global energy market.
- The Nigerian Naira (NGN) has experienced significant fluctuations against major currencies, highlighting the challenges in the FX market.
- The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was established in 1958 and is critical to Nigeria’s financial stability and economic policy.
- Nigeria’s financial sector has undergone significant reforms over the past two decades to enhance regulatory oversight and combat financial crimes.
- Foreign portfolio investment is a critical component of Nigeria’s financial inflows, contributing to the country’s economic growth and development.