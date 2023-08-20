Cbn Spends N74.84Bn On Naira Redesign And Currency Rollout In 2022

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and its subsidiary incurred a cost of about N74.84bn in 2022. This was for producing and introducing new naira notes and other currencies.
Despite facing a naira scarcity in the later months of 2022, the CBN’s expenditure on currency rollout surged by 40.42% from the N53.29bn spent in 2021.
The CBN’s recently disclosed financial statements reveal that N29.65bn was spent on currency issue expenses in 2022. This marked a 94.66% rise from the N15.23bn spent in 2021.
The bank defines these expenses as costs related to the printing, processing, distributing, and disposing of currency notes. Additionally, the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Plc, a subsidiary, reported a cost of sale of N45.19bn in 2022 for currency production.
This was an 18.72% increase from the N38.07bn in 2021.
In terms of circulation, 2022 saw N3.01tn in circulation, a drop of 9.47% from N3.32tn in 2021. The bank’s ‘2020 Currency Report’ indicates that N58.62bn was spent on banknote printing in 2020, a decrease of 28.83% from N75.52bn in 2019.
Notably, in October 2022, the then CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, announced the release of redesigned naira notes by December 15, 2022. Some existing note denominations were set to become invalid by January 31, 2023.
This decision resulted in a prolonged cash shortage, impacting the economy adversely.
Editorial:
The Central Bank of Nigeria’s decision to spend a staggering N74.84bn on redesigning and rolling new naira notes in 2022 raises several pertinent questions about fiscal responsibility and the timing of such a move.
While redesigning currency notes can be necessary to combat counterfeiting and ensure the integrity of a nation’s currency, the timing and execution of such initiatives are crucial.
The fact that the country faced a naira scarcity shortly after this expenditure is concerning. It underscores the need for better planning and foresight, especially when the economy is at stake.
Furthermore, the significant increase in expenses related to currency issues and the cost of sales reported by the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Plc warrants scrutiny.
It’s essential to ensure that such expenditures provide value for money and are not just sunk costs.
The subsequent cash crunch that followed the announcement of the naira redesign also points to potential gaps in communication and public awareness campaigns.
For future endeavours, the CBN and related entities must ensure that such significant decisions are backed by comprehensive research, public consultations, and robust communication strategies to minimise disruptions and ensure public trust.
Did You Know?
- The Central Bank of Nigeria’s expenditure on currency rollout in 2022 was 40.42% higher than in 2021.
- The Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Plc produces Nigeria’s currency notes and coins.
- In 2020, the CBN’s expenditure on banknote printing was N58.62bn, marking a decrease from the previous year.
- The redesign of currency notes can be a measure to combat counterfeiting and maintain currency integrity.
- The decision to release redesigned naira notes in 2022 led to a prolonged cash shortage in the country.