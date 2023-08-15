CBN Takes Action Against Naira’s Decline and Forex Speculators

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is implementing measures to counter the recent decline of the naira in the parallel market. These actions target currency speculators in the foreign exchange markets.
Acting Governor of the CBN, Folashodun Shonubi discussed these measures with President Bola Tinubu. The President expressed concerns about the impact of the foreign exchange market’s recent developments on the average citizen.
Shonubi highlighted that the naira’s volatility in the parallel market isn’t solely due to economic factors but also speculative demand.
The CBN has begun introducing measures to alleviate the naira’s pressure at the parallel market.
A circular issued by the CBN to authorised dealers and international money transfer operators set limits on the exchange rate for naira payout of Diaspora remittances.
Shonubi mentioned last week that diverting Diaspora remittances to the parallel market pressured the local currency. He stated the CBN’s role is to intervene and maintain market stability.
Editorial:
The Central Bank of Nigeria’s recent measures to stabilise the naira and curb speculative activities in the forex market are both timely and necessary.
The naira’s continuous decline, coupled with challenges in the forex market, has far-reaching implications for Nigeria’s economy, affecting everything from trade balances to the purchasing power of the average Nigerian.
If unchecked, speculative activities can distort a currency’s value, leading to artificial inflation or deflation.
Such distortions can have cascading effects on the broader economy, impacting sectors ranging from import and export businesses to everyday consumers who bear the brunt of increased costs of goods and services.
Moreover, the role of Diaspora remittances in Nigeria’s economy cannot be understated.
They provide a significant source of foreign exchange, and any disruption in this flow can have adverse effects.
The CBN’s decision to set limits on the exchange rate for the naira payout of these remittances is a step in the right direction, ensuring that the value of these funds is preserved and not subject to the whims of speculators.
However, while these reactive measures are commendable, there’s a pressing need for more proactive strategies.
The government and regulatory bodies must delve deeper into the root causes of these challenges.
Is it solely speculative activities, or are underlying structural issues at play?
Can policies be implemented to boost foreign exchange earnings, diversify the economy, and reduce dependence on oil revenues?
For Nigeria to foster a more stable and robust economic environment, the focus should not just be on firefighting current challenges.
Instead, there should be a concerted effort towards creating forward-looking policies that address immediate concerns and lay the groundwork for sustainable economic growth and stability in the future.
Did You Know?
- The naira’s value is closely tied to Nigeria’s oil revenues, which significantly influence the country’s foreign exchange reserves.
- Speculative activities in the forex market can lead to artificial inflation or deflation of a currency’s value.
- Diaspora remittances play a crucial role in Nigeria’s economy, providing a significant source of foreign exchange.
- The CBN’s interventions in the forex market aim to ensure stability and prevent sharp fluctuations in the naira’s value.
- Effective forex policies can attract foreign investments, boosting economic growth and development.