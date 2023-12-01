Nigeria Economy

CBN to Freeze Accounts Without BVN, NIN from April 2024

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced a significant policy change, directing a “Post no Debit” restriction on all bank accounts lacking a Bank Verification Number (BVN) and National Identification Number (NIN) starting April 2024. This directive was issued in a circular sent to all deposit money banks.

The “Post No Debit” restriction is a banking term indicating that customers cannot make withdrawals, transfers, or any other debits from their accounts. This measure effectively freezes the funds in the account, making them inaccessible for the duration of the restriction.

Additionally, the CBN stated that all BVN or NIN linked to accounts or wallets must be electronically revalidated by January 31, 2024. The circular was jointly signed by Chibuzo Efobi, Director of the Payments System Management Department, and Haruna Mustapha, Director of the Financial Policy and Regulation Department.

The Central Bank of Nigeria’s decision to impose a “Post no Debit” restriction on accounts without a BVN or NIN is a bold move towards enhancing financial security and compliance in the country. This policy underscores the importance of having a robust and secure banking system, which is crucial for the stability of Nigeria’s financial sector.

The requirement for electronic revalidation of BVN and NIN by January 2024 is a proactive measure to ensure that all bank accounts are linked to verified identities. This will help curb financial fraud and aid in effectively monitoring financial transactions for regulatory compliance.

However, this policy also challenges ensuring that all bank customers, especially those in rural and underserved areas, know and can comply with these requirements. It is crucial that the CBN, in collaboration with banks and other financial institutions, undertakes extensive awareness campaigns and provides the necessary support to facilitate compliance.

The move towards a more regulated banking environment aligns with global best practices. It is essential to protect consumers’ interests and maintain the financial system’s integrity. It is a step forward in building a more inclusive and transparent financial ecosystem in Nigeria.

As the deadline approaches, it is imperative for all stakeholders, including the government, banking sector, and customers, to work together to ensure a smooth transition to this new regulatory framework. The success of this initiative will be a significant milestone in the advancement of Nigeria’s financial sector.

  1. The CBN introduced the Bank Verification Number (BVN) system to curb illegal banking transactions and ensure transparency.
  2. The National Identification Number (NIN) is a unique number assigned to individuals for life by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC). It is used to match them with their biometric data.
  3. Integrating BVN and NIN is part of Nigeria’s efforts to create a unified citizen identity system, enhancing security and efficiency in financial and government services.
  4. Financial inclusion remains a challenge in Nigeria, with a significant portion of the population still unbanked or underbanked.
  5. The CBN’s policies and regulations are critical in shaping Nigeria’s banking and financial landscape, influencing economic growth and stability.

