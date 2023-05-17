CBN Unveils ‘SabiMoni’: A Bold Step Towards Achieving Financial Inclusion in Nigeria

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has taken a decisive step towards enhancing financial inclusion in Nigeria by unveiling its Financial Literacy e-Learning Platform, “SabiMoni.”
The CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, announced this development in Abuja and emphasized the apex bank’s commitment to achieving a 95% financial inclusion rate by next year. Emefiele expressed optimism that “SabiMoni” will significantly bolster the drive towards this goal, especially as more Nigerians interact with the platform.
Emefiele also acknowledged the ongoing dispute between Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) and telecommunication companies regarding Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) income distribution. However, he assured that the CBN is actively working to resolve this issue promptly, stressing the crucial role of USSD in the mechanism for financial inclusion.
He affirmed that disruptions in its services over income-sharing disagreements between banks and telecommunication companies would not be tolerated.
Editorial: SabiMoni: A Leap Towards Nationwide Financial Inclusion
In a commendable move, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has unveiled its Financial Literacy e-Learning Platform, “SabiMoni,” marking a significant step in the drive towards financial inclusion in the country.
Financial inclusion represents more than just access to financial services. It stands for economic empowerment, poverty reduction, and financial literacy. By launching “SabiMoni,” the CBN is addressing these issues, aiming to reach a 95% financial inclusion target next year.
“SabiMoni” is poised to play a pivotal role in this journey. As an e-learning platform, it democratizes financial education, enabling more Nigerians to understand and access financial services, thereby fostering financial inclusion.
However, obstacles remain. The recent discord between Deposit Money Banks and telecommunication companies over Unstructured Supplementary Service Data income is a case in point. The CBN’s swift commitment to resolving this issue highlights the critical role of USSD in enabling financial inclusion.
This launch should call for more innovation and collaboration between the government, financial institutions, and telecommunication companies. We can only achieve a truly inclusive financial system by bridging the gap between these sectors.
Let us not rest on our laurels. Instead, let us view this as a challenge to further invest in financial education and technology, helping to secure a financially literate and inclusive Nigeria.
Did You Know?
- As of 2018, only 39.7% of Nigerians had a bank account.
- Nigeria aims to achieve a 95% financial inclusion rate by 2024.
- Financial literacy is seen as a critical driver of financial inclusion.
