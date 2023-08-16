CBN’s N1.3bn Coin Production Raises Eyebrows Amidst Limited Circulation

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reportedly spent N1.33 billion on producing and circulating coins within the Nigerian economy.
This expenditure has sparked concerns regarding the bank’s commitment to addressing inflation, promoting monetary stability, and encouraging coin transactions among Nigerians.
Many individuals, particularly on social media, have questioned the amount spent, given the rarity of these coins in everyday transactions.
The CBN’s financial statement revealed that the bank spent the same N1.33 billion on coin production in 2021 and 2022, totalling N2.66 billion over two years.
Meanwhile, the cost of printing new banknotes decreased from N3.32 trillion in 2021 to N3.01 trillion in 2022.
The introduction of eNaira, CBN’s digital currency, saw an investment of N940 million in 2021, which surged by over 150% to N2.55 billion in 2022.
Despite the significant expenditure on coins, their visibility in the market remains limited. Even low-cost items like sweets and biscuits are typically purchased using naira notes.
Charles Eneanya, a macroeconomic analyst, expressed his surprise at the lack of coin circulation, noting that he hasn’t seen these coins for years.
Editorial:
The CBN’s significant expenditure on coin production amidst its limited circulation raises questions about the bank’s strategic approach.
While the intent to promote coin transactions is commendable, the practicality and effectiveness of such an initiative in the current economic climate are debatable.
The rarity of these coins in daily transactions suggests a disconnect between policy decisions and ground realities.
The CBN needs to reassess its strategies, ensuring that they align with the needs and preferences of Nigerians.
A more holistic approach, considering the broader economic context and the preferences of the populace, is crucial.
As the nation grapples with economic challenges, it’s imperative that every naira spent delivers tangible value to the Nigerian people.
Did You Know?
- Coins, due to their weight and decreasing purchasing power, are less preferred by Nigerians for daily transactions.
- The CBN’s expenditure on coin production has remained consistent over the past two years, despite their limited circulation.
- The introduction of eNaira, a digital currency, saw a significant increase in investment from 2021 to 2022.
- Inflation and the rising cost of living have rendered smaller denominations, including coins, less useful in Nigeria.
- Effective policy decisions require a balance between strategic intent and practical implementation.