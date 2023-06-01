Central Bank of Nigeria Refutes Claims of Naira Devaluation to N630/$1

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has firmly denied reports suggesting a devaluation of the Naira, encouraging the public to disregard any opposing narrative.
Dr Isa AbdulMumin, Acting Director of Corporate Communication, dispelled these rumours in a statement aptly titled “CBN Has Not Devalued the Naira”.
Dr AbdulMumin said,
“The attention of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been drawn to a news report… titled ‘CBN Devalues Naira To 630/31’.”
The CBN emphasises that this report, portrayed as exclusive by the media outlet, is filled with misleading falsehoods and potentially destabilising implications. It demonstrates a likely deliberate misunderstanding of the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market operations.
In the interest of clarity, the CBN confirms that the exchange rate at the Investors’ & Exporters’ (I&E) window this morning (June 1, 2023) was traded at N465/US$1 and has maintained stability around this rate for some time.
The CBN advises the public to disregard the erroneous report in its entirety, labelling it speculative and designed to create market panic.
The Bank advises media professionals to verify their facts from the Central Bank of Nigeria before publishing to avoid disseminating misleading information.
Editorial
Currency Stability: CBN's Stance on Naira Devaluation
In a climate of economic uncertainty, rumours about the devaluation of the Naira to N630/$1 have caused ripples in the financial markets.
However, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) swiftly refuted these claims, maintaining the Naira’s current exchange rate.
It’s easy to see how the misinformation arose. With currency markets fluctuating regularly, it’s not inconceivable for changes to occur swiftly.
However, the CBN has shown commitment to stability in the face of these rumours.
The Bank is candid in stating that the exchange rate at the Investors’ & Exporters’ (I&E) window is stable at N465/US$1, dismissing the news of devaluation as falsehoods laced with destabilising innuendos.
They encourage the public to disregard such information, underlining the importance of solid, trustworthy news sources in shaping economic understanding and sentiment.
Such allegations, unchecked, have the potential to cause panic, undermining economic stability and negatively impacting individual and business confidence in the country.
There lies a responsibility with the media to ensure accuracy in reporting, particularly on topics with such weighty implications.
While it’s vital to acknowledge the possibility of future devaluations, given global economic unpredictability, it’s equally crucial to base any discourse on facts.
The CBN’s outright denial provides reassurance, but only a concerted effort to fact-check information and consider implications before sharing can combat the propagation of misinformation.
The ball now lies in the court of news outlets. Professionalism, accuracy, and transparency should take precedence over sensationalism.
Fact-checking with official sources like the CBN before publishing stories on such critical matters should become a norm.
The CBN stands firm, but misinformation is a powerful adversary.
Therefore, we encourage our readers to think critically, question information, especially when it has significant implications, and consider the source.
Together, we can foster a more informed, stable economic landscape.
Did you know?
- The Naira was introduced in 1973, replacing the Nigerian pound.
- As of June 1, 2023, the Naira traded at N465/US$1 at the Investors’ & Exporters’ (I&E) window.
- The Central Bank of Nigeria was established in 1958 and commenced operations on July 1, 1959.
