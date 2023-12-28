Customs Agents Pivot to New Ventures Amid Import Decline

The maritime sector in Nigeria is facing a challenging period, with licensed customs agents particularly affected by the high cost of clearing goods and fluctuating exchange rates. These difficulties have led to a significant shift in the profession, with many agents seeking alternative sources of income to sustain their livelihoods.
A recent report by The PUNCH revealed that about 60% of licensed customs agents have abandoned their profession for other jobs, such as commercial motorcycling (okada riding), due to the adverse effects of the floating exchange rate. The current economic climate in the maritime industry is considered more challenging than during the tenure of Godwin Emefiele as the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.
Lucky Amiwero, Founder of the National Council of Managing Directors of Licensed Customs Agents, noted that the floating exchange rate has forced almost 30% of licensed customs agents to leave their jobs. The prohibitive list of items that cannot be imported into Nigeria further compounds the situation, limiting the scope of goods that can be brought into the country.
To adapt to these changes, customs agents are exploring new business lines such as ship chandelling, which involves supplying ships and their crews with necessary provisions. This sector, though lucrative, has been largely overlooked. Additionally, agents are turning to exportation, which presents opportunities to earn foreign exchange and alleviate the forex scarcity.
Trucking consultancy is another avenue being pursued. This involves coordinating truck services for cargo transportation without necessarily owning a truck. Some agents have also ventured into car delivery services, leveraging their experience in the maritime sector to facilitate vehicle purchases and deliveries.
Mr Toochukwu Nwaigbo, a licensed agent, shared his experience of transitioning to truck consulting, while Johnpaul Ejiogu, another licensed customs agent, has successfully delivered cars from Lagos to various destinations. These alternative ventures provide a source of income for these agents, contribute to opening up new sectors, and aid government revenue generation.
Editorial:
The shift of licensed customs agents in Nigeria to alternative business ventures in the face of declining imports reflects the resilience and adaptability of professionals in challenging economic times. This transition is not just about survival; it represents a broader narrative of change and innovation within the maritime sector.
Moving to areas like ship chandelling and exportation indicates a proactive approach to finding solutions in a rapidly evolving economic landscape. These new ventures not only offer a lifeline to the agents but also have the potential to diversify and strengthen the maritime industry as a whole.
This situation also highlights the need for a more supportive and flexible regulatory environment that can adapt to changing economic realities. Policies that encourage local production and export while easing the burden on importation could provide a more balanced and sustainable framework for the maritime sector.
As these agents navigate these changes, their stories remind them of the importance of agility and innovation in business. Their ability to pivot and explore new opportunities is a valuable lesson for professionals across various sectors, demonstrating that with creativity and determination, challenges can be transformed into opportunities for growth and development.
Did You Know?
- Ship chandelling is a vital but often overlooked aspect of the maritime industry, involving supplying necessary goods and services to ships and their crews.
- The floating exchange rate system can significantly impact the cost of importing goods, influencing the profitability and viability of customs agents’ operations.
- Exportation is a crucial driver of economic growth, especially in developing countries, and can be a lucrative alternative for professionals in the maritime sector.
- Trucking consultancy is an essential service in the logistics chain, ensuring the efficient movement of goods and commodities.
- The maritime sector is a critical component of Nigeria’s economy, playing a significant role in trade, transportation, and revenue generation.