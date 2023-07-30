Customs Revenue Drops by 5% Due to Decrease in Vehicle Importation

A significant decline in vehicle importation, coupled with global trade disruption and the fluctuation of the exchange rate, has resulted in a 4.5% decrease in revenue collection by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in the first half of this year.
According to a document obtained from the agency, the NCS collected a total of N1.4tn in the first six months of 2022, compared to N1.3tn in the same period of 2023.
The recent 40% increase in the exchange rate for cargo clearance at seaports and a hike in tariff on imported cars by a terminal operator, Ports & Terminal Multipurpose Limited, has led to a 70% drop in the sale of imported used cars.
The Central Bank of Nigeria and the NCS have implemented foreign exchange reforms in the maritime sector, resulting in a 40% increase in the dollar-to-naira exchange rate for calculating import duty.
These developments have led to a decrease in cargo throughput, subsequently driving down Customs revenue in the year’s first half.
The National Public Relations Officer, NCS, Abdullahi Maiwada, stated that a drop in cargo throughput would naturally lead to a decrease in revenue.
Editorial
The recent drop in revenue collection by the Nigeria Customs Service clearly indicates the challenges facing Nigeria’s import sector.
The significant decrease in vehicle importation, coupled with the fluctuation of the exchange rate and global trade disruption, has directly impacted the country’s revenue generation.
This situation requires a comprehensive review of the country’s import policies and procedures.
While it is crucial to maintain a balance between revenue generation and trade facilitation, the current situation suggests that the scales are tipped more towards the former.
This could potentially discourage importers and negatively impact the country’s economy.
Furthermore, the recent increase in the exchange rate for cargo clearance and the hike in tariff on imported cars has led to a significant drop in the sale of imported used cars.
This situation underscores the need for a more stable and predictable exchange rate policy to encourage importation and boost revenue generation.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) is responsible for collecting customs revenue and anti-smuggling efforts in Nigeria.
- The naira is the official currency of Nigeria, and its exchange rate against the dollar significantly impacts import costs.
- Ports & Terminal Multipurpose Limited is one of the terminal operators in Nigeria, handling the importation of vehicles, among other goods.
- The Central Bank of Nigeria is responsible for maintaining monetary stability and a sound financial environment.
- Cargo throughput is the total cargo volume handled at a port or terminal.
