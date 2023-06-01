Delta Advocacy Group Supports Fuel Subsidy Abolition, Calls for Safety Nets

The Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has publicised its endorsement of the fuel subsidy abolition, concurrently demanding immediate safety nets to mitigate the impact of this change on the Nigerian populace.
During a digital press conference on Thursday, Mr Ken Robinson, PANDEF’s National Publicity Secretary, made this pronouncement.
Robinson appealed to President Bola Tinubu to resist the wave of emotions emanating from specific circles, urging him to swiftly deploy safety nets to alleviate the potential hardship the subsidy abolition could inflict on the citizens.
Arguing against a gradual abolition of the subsidy, he pointed out that the subsidy system was riddled with fraudulent practices.
“Fuel subsidy is a pressing issue. It has been exploited, and it’s often said that radical ailments necessitate radical remedies.
Fuel subsidy is Nigeria’s financial ailment that demands immediate elimination.
Here at PANDEF, we are in favour of the fuel subsidy abolition.
We strongly counsel the Federal Government to hold its ground and not delay its enactment.
Delaying would postpone the inevitable, given that the subsidy is a leak draining the nation’s resources.
We acknowledge that the president’s announcement of the subsidy’s end during his inauguration was premature. It should have been shared later after discussions with stakeholders.
However, we urge the president to remain firm in his stance while facilitating mechanisms to soften the blow of the subsidy abolition.
We’re aware of the expected repercussions of this abolition. For instance, transportation costs have escalated, food prices will soar, and the government must rapidly introduce initiatives to alleviate the hardship,” Robinson stated.
He, however, highlighted that the proposed safety nets should differ from those in the past, which were notably selective.
“The government should collaborate with stakeholders to establish safety nets that differ from the conventional ones that were unfairly selective in their distribution.
The government should explore sector-specific interventions; transportation is critical and will affect food prices. Therefore, the government must engage with the road transport workers’ leadership to stabilise transportation costs.
Public transit buses must be deployed to transport workers to and from their workplaces. Initiatives complementing agriculture should also be considered,” he suggested.
Robinson firmly believes the subsidy removal is in Nigeria’s and its people’s best interest.
He, nevertheless, recommended that the government reactivate dormant ports throughout the country, particularly in the south, to stabilise petroleum product pump prices further.
Editorial
Fuel Subsidy Removal: A Necessary Yet Painful Step Forward
The Pan-Niger Delta Forum’s endorsement of the fuel subsidy removal in Nigeria symbolises a shift in the country’s economic landscape.
Undeniably, the issue of fuel subsidy has long been a contentious one.
Tangled in allegations of fraud and inefficiencies, it has drained the national treasury and stifled economic growth.
Though painful in the short term, its removal may be the only way to mend the economic disorder that has long crippled Nigeria.
However, while we champion this move, the government must tread cautiously. The immediate impacts of this removal on the people cannot be underestimated.
Rising transport and food costs threaten to plunge more Nigerians into hardship.
This makes the call for effective, non-selective palliatives from the government not just an afterthought but an essential part of this policy’s implementation.
Undoubtedly, previous attempts at palliatives have been insufficient, often failing to reach those most in need due to selective distribution.
The government must learn from these past shortcomings and ensure that, this time, things are different.
Sector-specific interventions, particularly in transportation and agriculture, are recommended and essential in mitigating this change’s impacts.
For instance, engaging with road transport workers’ leadership to stabilise transportation costs and introducing public transit buses for workers can cushion the blow.
Similarly, bolstering agriculture, a sector that can provide food security and generate employment could help offset the adverse effects of subsidy removal.
In light of these potential challenges, one might question the necessity of subsidy removal.
But consider this: subsidies, while seemingly beneficial in the short term, often lead to market distortions and can perpetuate inefficiencies.
With a system allegedly riddled with fraud, the financial drain on Nigeria is enormous.
By eradicating this “economic disease”, the nation can begin to heal and redirect resources to areas that promote sustainable growth and development.
Therefore, despite potential hardship, this step could be a turning point for Nigeria, opening up opportunities for a more sustainable and resilient economy.
However, it must be complemented with effective palliatives and structural reforms, ensuring that the people are not left to bear the brunt of this change.
For the good of all, it’s time to end the fuel subsidy saga, but not without safety nets in place.
We encourage every reader to scrutinise this policy shift, consider its potential impacts, and, most importantly, engage with the authorities to ensure that their actions align with the best interests of the Nigerian people.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is Africa’s largest oil producer, generating over 2 million barrels per day.
- The Nigerian government has spent trillions of Naira on fuel subsidies.
- Fuel subsidies can often lead to market distortions and perpetuate inefficiencies.
- Public transportation in Nigeria is predominantly road-based, with buses and taxis being the primary modes of transport.
- The agricultural sector in Nigeria employs about 70% of the country’s workforce.
