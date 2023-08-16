Dollar Crisis Looms as Central Bank Cuts Forex to Banks

Banks face a dollar crunch after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) reduced their foreign exchange allocations. Many bank officials have voiced concerns about meeting customer forex needs like school fees and travel allowances.
The gap between forex demand and supply has widened significantly. A top-tier bank official anticipates the CBN will soon intervene with more forex supply.
Another bank official mentioned delays in receiving allocations. The CBN has reportedly decreased forex allocations to many banks. On Tuesday, the naira saw gains in the parallel market.
This came after the CBN’s announcement to intervene against the naira’s depreciation.
Folashodun Shonubi, the Acting Governor of CBN, commented on the naira’s fluctuation. He believes it’s driven not just by economic factors but also by speculative demand.
Some Bureau de Change Operators reported a change in the naira-dollar exchange rate. Rates shifted from 956/$ on Monday to 925/$ on Tuesday.
The Federal Government is reportedly considering action against Bureau De Change operators.
Their speculative activities are believed to be pressuring the local currency.
Editorial:
The Central Bank of Nigeria’s decision to cut forex allocations to banks is alarming. This move has left banks struggling to meet customer forex demands.
The CBN aims to stabilise the naira with this intervention. However, the immediate fallout suggests potential economic challenges ahead.
The forex market operates on supply and demand. A supply shortage, as seen now, can cause volatile exchange rates. The CBN’s intervention might be a short-term fix to a deeper issue.
The core problem is the dwindling confidence in the naira.
Speculators, sensing profit opportunities, might be worsening the situation. The potential clampdown on Bureau De Change operators could curb these speculative activities.
However, these operators also play a crucial role in the forex market.
The ultimate solution is strengthening the Nigerian economy and restoring confidence in the naira.
Did You Know?
- The CBN stopped dollar allocation to BDCs in July 2021 but continued with Deposit Money Banks.
- The naira traded at 785.89/$, peaked at 799.90/$, and closed at 774.77/$ on a recent Tuesday.
- The naira-dollar exchange rate shifted notably from 956/$ to 925/$ in just one day.
- CBN interventions aim to curb the naira’s slide against major currencies.
- The Federal Government might act against Bureau De Change operators due to suspected speculative activities.