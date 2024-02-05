Dollar Supply in Nigeria’s Forex Market Soars as Banks Sell $440m

Nigeria’s official foreign exchange market witnessed a significant increase in dollar supply, soaring by 180.59 per cent to $440.13 million on Friday. This surge in liquidity comes as part of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) efforts to stabilise the naira, which closed the week at N1435.53/$ after experiencing fluctuations. The forex turnover increase from $156.86 million on Thursday to $440.13 million on Friday includes contributions from commercial banks, the CBN, oil firms, and multinationals selling dollars at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM).
Amidst these developments, the CBN has introduced new circulars and guidelines to boost liquidity and narrow the gap between the parallel and official exchange rates. One notable directive requires banks to adjust their foreign exchange exposures, addressing concerns over banks holding prominent foreign currency positions. The CBN has set a limit for banks’ Net Open Position (NOP) to not exceed 20 per cent short or 0 per cent long of the bank’s shareholders’ funds, with a compliance deadline set for February 1, 2024.
These measures are expected to compel banks to sell approximately $5 billion, increasing market liquidity and stabilising the exchange rate. The CBN’s actions reflect a broader strategy to ensure that foreign exchange holdings are tied to specific transactions or obligations, moving away from the practice of holding excess dollar liquidity for speculative gains.
S&P Global Ratings has affirmed Nigeria’s ‘B-/B’ long- and short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings, maintaining a stable outlook based on the government’s reform agenda. The rating agency projects that ongoing reforms will support the country’s FX reserves despite challenges such as costlier imports and the clearance of FX arrears.
Editorial
The recent upsurge in dollar supply within Nigeria’s official foreign exchange market marks a pivotal moment in the Central Bank of Nigeria’s ongoing efforts to stabilise the naira and foster economic stability. By compelling banks to sell off excess dollar liquidity, the CBN is taking bold steps to address the longstanding issue of forex scarcity and the resultant pressure on the naira.
While potentially disruptive in the short term, this strategy signals a commitment to rectifying structural imbalances in the forex market and ensuring a more transparent and efficient foreign currency allocation. The move to regulate banks’ foreign currency positions underscores the importance of prudent financial management and the need for institutions to align with national economic objectives.
However, the success of these measures will depend on their implementation and the broader economic context, including fiscal discipline, the diversification of export revenues, and the enhancement of foreign direct investment. As Nigeria navigates through these reforms, policymakers must maintain a balanced approach that supports growth and development while addressing immediate financial market challenges.
The affirmation of Nigeria’s credit ratings by S&P Global Ratings amidst these reforms offers a glimmer of optimism for the country’s economic prospects. It highlights the potential for policy measures to yield positive outcomes, provided they are part of a coherent and comprehensive strategy to bolster economic fundamentals.
As the CBN continues to refine its forex management policies, the focus must remain on fostering a stable and conducive environment for business and investment, essential for Nigeria’s long-term economic health and prosperity.
Did You Know?
- The Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) is a forex market segment where the CBN, banks, oil companies, and multinationals participate in dollar sales.
- Forex liquidity stabilises the naira and facilitates international trade and investment.
- The Central Bank of Nigeria’s regulatory measures, including setting limits on banks’ Net Open Position (NOP), aim to mitigate foreign exchange and other financial risks.
- Credit ratings by agencies like S&P Global Ratings play a significant role in determining a country’s borrowing costs on the international market.
- Economic reforms and fiscal discipline are vital to improving Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves and supporting sustainable economic growth.
Author
-
Felicia Komeja is a news content writer that loves to sew, travel, Copywrite, and read. She has one daughter, and her life revolves around this little girl who lights up Felicia's world with laughter. Email: felicia.komeja@yohaig.ng