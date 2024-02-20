Economic Downturn Hits Beer Affordability in Nigeria, Says NB CEO

Hans Essaadi, the Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Breweries Plc, highlighted the severe impact of Nigeria’s economic downturn on the affordability of beer for the average citizen. During an investor call on Monday, following the announcement of the company’s 2023 financial results, Essaadi pointed out a significant decline in the mainstream lager market. He attributed this downturn to the economic challenges that have left consumers unable to afford essential leisure commodities like beer after a day’s work.
The company faced a substantial foreign exchange loss of N153 billion due to the naira’s devaluation in the year ending December 2023. Despite an 8.9% revenue increase to N599.64 billion from N550.64 billion, net finance expenses surged by 449.7% to N189.19 billion, leading to a net loss of N106.31 billion, a stark contrast to the N13.19 billion gain in 2022.
The Board of Directors of Nigerian Breweries cited several factors contributing to the challenging business landscape of 2023, including the naira redesign, cash shortages, high inflation rates, subsidy removal on fuel, currency devaluation, and foreign exchange scarcity. These factors have significantly affected the populace and businesses alike.
Despite these challenges, the company grew its revenue by 9% compared to the previous year, thanks to a favourable price mix. However, operating profit fell by 15% due to increased input costs and one-off reorganisation expenses despite efforts to save costs and improve efficiency.
Looking ahead, the board expressed confidence in leveraging the company’s over 77 years of experience in Nigeria to navigate the current economic difficulties. They emphasised resilience and a forward-thinking approach, focusing on their broad product portfolio, strong supply chain, and dedicated workforce to create long-term value for shareholders and stakeholders.
In response to rising input costs, Nigerian Breweries adjusted the prices of its products in August. The company, known for producing popular alcoholic beverages like Star Lager, Gulder, and Heineken, faces ongoing challenges due to the economic environment, including the naira’s devaluation following the Central Bank of Nigeria’s currency market harmonisation in June 2023.
Editorial:
The stark revelation by Hans Essaadi, CEO of Nigerian Breweries, about the declining affordability of beer among Nigerians is a telling indicator of the country’s broader economic challenges. The situation reflects not just changing consumer habits but a distress signal from an economy grappling with inflation, currency devaluation, and other fiscal pressures.
This scenario underscores the urgent need for comprehensive economic strategies that address the root causes of inflation and currency devaluation. While the government and financial institutions have taken steps to stabilise the economy, the experiences of companies like Nigerian Breweries highlight the importance of creating a more resilient economic environment that protects businesses and consumers alike.
The resilience shown by Nigerian Breweries, in its commitment to navigating these challenges, serves as an example for other businesses facing similar hardships. It also calls for a collaborative effort between the government, the private sector, and consumers to foster an ecosystem that supports sustainable growth and affordability of essential goods and services.
As Nigeria moves forward, the lessons learned from these economic challenges should inform policy decisions and business strategies that prioritise the welfare of the average Nigerian. Ensuring the affordability of essential commodities, including beer, is about maintaining consumer satisfaction and preserving the nation’s social fabric amidst economic uncertainties.
Did You Know?
- Nigerian Breweries Plc is one of Nigeria’s largest and oldest brewing companies, contributing significantly to the country’s economy.
- The affordability of consumer goods is a crucial indicator of economic health and consumer confidence.
- Currency devaluation can profoundly impact companies with significant import dependencies, increasing costs and pricing pressures.
- Economic policies to stabilise the currency and control inflation are critical for maintaining the affordability of goods and services.
- The beverage industry often serves as a bellwether for discretionary spending, making it a valuable gauge of overall economic conditions.