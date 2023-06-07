Economic Growth in Nigeria: Insufficient Pace to Alleviate Poverty, Says World Bank

The World Bank issued a warning, asserting that Nigeria’s economic development is progressing at a sluggish pace, inadequate to tackle the issue of widespread poverty. Despite maintaining its forecast for Nigeria’s GDP growth at 2.8% for 2023, the bank has voiced concerns about the challenges posed by high inflation, foreign exchange shortages, and banknote shortages due to currency redesign.
This warning was included in the Global Development Prospect report for June 2023. In the same report, the World Bank lowered its 2023 economic growth forecast for Sub-Saharan Africa from 3.4% to 3.2%. Moreover, it anticipates a deceleration in global economic growth to 2.1% in 2023, with a slight recovery to 2.4% in 2024.
The institution noted that growth in the three largest economies of Sub-Saharan Africa, namely Nigeria, South Africa, and Angola, dwindled to 2.8% in 2022. Nigeria and Angola, both major oil producers, have experienced a plateau in growth momentum due to decreasing energy prices and stagnant oil production.
In Nigeria, the post-pandemic recovery of the non-oil sector has cooled due to persistently high inflation, foreign exchange shortages, and banknote shortages brought about by currency redesign.
The World Bank predicts a further decline in Sub-Saharan Africa’s growth to 3.2% in 2023, with a slight rise to 3.9% in 2024. Nigeria’s economic growth, however, is expected to remain barely above population growth, far too slow to mitigate the issue of extreme poverty significantly.
Editorial
Nigeria’s Economic Development: A Race Against Poverty
The stark reality has been laid bare by the World Bank: Nigeria’s economic growth, at its current pace, is too sluggish to address the country’s entrenched poverty significantly. Our nation faces a colossal challenge that requires robust, concerted efforts to overcome.
Admittedly, the government has taken strides to stimulate economic development. Yet, these efforts seem dwarfed by the sheer magnitude of the problem. High inflation, currency issues, and foreign exchange shortages have all hampered growth. Despite these hurdles, we must not lose sight of the ultimate goal: a thriving Nigeria free from poverty.
This dire situation calls for a radical rethinking of our economic strategies. We cannot merely contend with barely keeping pace with population growth; we must outstrip it. Our nation’s growth needs to match and exceed that of our population. This task is not impossible but demands courage, innovation, and relentless drive.
Remember that economic growth is more than just percentages and statistics; it’s about improving the lives of millions of Nigerians who dream of a better, prosperous future. To create a significant dent in poverty levels, we must diversify our economy, invest heavily in education, and encourage domestic and foreign investments.
Our government should work to provide a conducive business environment, establish robust monetary policies, and promote fiscal discipline. Furthermore, infrastructure development should be at the top of our priority list to facilitate business operations and improve the quality of life for citizens.
Let this be a wake-up call to those in power and us as a nation. We must strive to speed up our nation’s growth and lift our people from poverty. Let us turn these forecasts into fuel for change, turning the tides to favour Nigeria’s future.
Did you know?
- Nigeria is the 7th most populated country in the world, with an estimated population of over 211 million in 2023.
- The oil and gas sector accounts for about 10% of Nigeria’s GDP.
- Nigeria is considered one of the largest economies in Africa.
- Despite being rich in oil, over 40% of Nigerians live in poverty.
- Nigeria has the most significant number of children out of school globally, estimated at 10.5 million.
