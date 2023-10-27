Economic Setback Looms as CBN Lifts Forex Ban on 43 Items, Warns MAN

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has voiced its concerns over the Central Bank of Nigeria’s recent decision to remove restrictions on 43 items, preventing them from accessing forex via the official trade window. MAN warns that this move could have detrimental effects on the productive sector.
Dr. Kamoru Yusuf, the Vice President of MAN for the South-West Zone and Chairman of Basic Metal, Iron, Steel, and Fabricated Metal Products, shared these concerns in a recent statement. He labelled the CBN’s decision as a policy reversal that could have grave consequences for the country’s economic landscape.
Yusuf highlighted potential impacts on areas like unemployment, youth unrest, port-related challenges such as incorrect declarations, and the introduction of subpar products into the market. He further stressed that this policy change might increase arms and ammunition, intensifying security issues.
Yusuf stated
“Currently, many financial institutions are in a state of confusion. If this policy isn’t promptly reversed, it could lead to the downfall of several banks, with a significant job loss on the horizon. The CBN can verify this looming threat.”
Editorial:
The recent decision by the Central Bank of Nigeria to lift restrictions on 43 items, allowing them access to forex through the official trade window, has stirred a whirlwind of concerns, especially from the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria.
We, at Yohaig NG, believe that while the intention might be to ease trade and boost economic activities, the potential repercussions cannot be ignored.
The productive sector, which is the backbone of any thriving economy, stands at risk. The influx of substandard products could flood our markets, undermining the efforts of genuine manufacturers and potentially harming unsuspecting consumers.
Additionally, the potential for increased arms and ammunition due to this policy shift is a grave concern, especially in a nation already grappling with security challenges.
Those in power need to weigh the short-term gains against the long-term implications of such decisions. The nation’s economic stability and security should always be at the forefront of any policy change.
We urge the Central Bank of Nigeria to reconsider this decision, engage with stakeholders, and find a balanced approach that benefits the nation without compromising its security or economic integrity.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is the largest economy in Africa, with a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of over $450 billion.
- The Central Bank of Nigeria was established in 1958 and commenced operations in 1959.
- Forex, or foreign exchange, refers to the global marketplace where currencies are traded.
- The manufacturing sector contributes about 10% to Nigeria’s total GDP.
- Nigeria’s main exports include oil, natural gas, cocoa, and rubber.