Economist Rewane Calls for Liberation of Nigeria’s Economy from Oligarchs

Bismark Rewane, a distinguished economist, has emphasised the need for the Nigerian government to liberate the nation’s economy from the influence of a select group of wealthy individuals.
Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Rewane asserted that for the Nigerian currency to regain its strength, the economy must be free from the vested interests of these oligarchs.
He projected that the naira might see appreciation, but not before the early stages of 2024. Rewane stressed the importance of allowing market forces to set prices.
He also commented on the government’s palliatives following the removal of the fuel subsidy. He believes these are temporary solutions and do not address the economy’s core issues.
Rewane criticised the practice of “state capture”, where state resources are diverted for private gains, leading to inefficiencies. He highlighted the need for growth and increased productivity as fundamental solutions.
The economist also advocated for significant investments in projects that boost productivity, plug financial leakages and foster an environment conducive to investments.
Editorial:
The insights provided by Bismark Rewane offer a candid look into the challenges and potential solutions for Nigeria’s economic landscape. The influence of oligarchs on the economy is not unique to Nigeria; many nations grapple with the undue influence of a select few on their economic policies and directions.
However, the stakes are even higher for a country as diverse and resource-rich as Nigeria.
The call to free the economy from the clutches of a few resonates with the broader desire for equitable growth and development. It’s not just about economic numbers but ensuring that the benefits of growth are felt by all, not just a select few.
As Nigeria navigates its economic future, the voices of experts like Rewane will be crucial in shaping policies that are both progressive and inclusive.
Did You Know?
- Bismark Rewane is respected in Nigeria’s economic circles, known for his insightful analyses and recommendations.
- The term “oligarch” originates from the Greek words “oligos” (few) and “archein” (to rule), referring to a system where power rests with a small number of people.
- With its vast natural resources, Nigeria has the potential to be one of the leading economies in Africa and globally.
- “State capture” is a form of systemic political corruption where private interests significantly influence a state’s decision-making processes.
- Market-driven pricing, as advocated by Rewane, is seen as a more efficient and fair method of determining the value of goods and services.