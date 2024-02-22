Economist Rewane Criticizes Raids on BDCs Amid Forex Crisis

Bismarck Rewane, a prominent economist and the Managing Director of Financial Derivatives Company Limited, has voiced concerns over the Nigerian government’s raiding Bureau de Change (BDC) operators to arrest the naira’s depreciation. Speaking on Channels Television’s Business Morning show, Rewane described these raids as counterproductive, arguing that they exacerbate the situation rather than alleviate it.
Since the unification of the forex rate by the Federal Government in June 2023, the naira has experienced a significant fall, moving from N700/$1 to over N1500/$1. The government has deployed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and other law enforcement agencies to target BDC operators to stabilize the exchange rate.
Rewane criticized these actions, stating, “Raiding market and all. You are only making it more difficult because a currency has an illicit premium. You leave them to do what they want; a speculator can make money, and a speculator will lose money.” He suggested that the currency’s actual value will emerge if the market can settle without interference from law enforcement agencies chasing shadows.
The economist emphasized that the solution to the forex crisis lies in the government intervening by injecting sufficient dollars into the market. He believes that if the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) were to announce a significant intervention, it would deter BDC operators and stabilize the market. Rewane questioned the rationale behind the raids, asking what specific offences the BDC operators had committed to warrant such actions.
Rewane’s comments highlight the complexities of managing a forex crisis and the need for strategies that address the root causes of currency depreciation, such as imbalances between supply and demand, rather than punitive measures against market participants.
Editorial
The ongoing forex crisis in Nigeria and the government’s response through raids on Bureau de Change operators present a critical examination of the effectiveness of such measures in stabilizing a currency. Bismarck Rewane’s critique of these actions sheds light on the broader implications of controlling market forces through law enforcement rather than economic interventions.
The naira’s depreciation reflects underlying economic challenges that require comprehensive solutions, including increasing foreign currency supply and addressing structural issues within the economy. Using raids as a tactic fails to address these root causes and may contribute to market instability by creating an environment of uncertainty and fear among participants.
Rewane’s call for government intervention through the injection of dollars highlights the importance of supply-side measures in stabilizing the forex market. Such interventions can provide immediate relief to the market and help bridge the gap between supply and demand, leading to a more stable exchange rate.
As Nigeria navigates this forex crisis, policymakers must consider the long-term implications of their strategies on the economy and the livelihoods of its citizens. The focus should be on creating a conducive economic growth and stability environment where market forces can operate efficiently within a well-regulated framework.
Did You Know?
- Bureau de Change operators are crucial in the forex market, providing currency exchange services and contributing to market liquidity.
- The unification of forex rates is a policy measure aimed at simplifying the market structure and promoting transparency.
- Economic interventions by central banks, such as forex injections, are standard tools to stabilize national currencies.
- The “illicit premium” concept refers to the extra cost of currency transactions in the black market or parallel market, often resulting from scarcity or regulatory restrictions.
- Effective management of a forex crisis requires a balance between regulatory measures and economic interventions to ensure market stability and protect the value of the national currency.