Economist Rewane Suggests More Frequent MPC Meetings to Tackle Inflation

Bismarck Rewane, a renowned economist and Managing Director of Financial Derivatives Company Limited, has recommended that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) should convene more than its usual four times a year. This suggestion aims to address the escalating inflation rates more effectively. Rewane shared his views on Channels Television’s Business Morning show, emphasising the need for the MPC to meet more frequently in times of economic crisis.
Rewane pointed out that since the MPC’s last meeting in July, inflation has surged by approximately 5 to 6%, reaching nearly 30%. He argued that in such circumstances, the committee should break conventional boundaries and convene more often to tackle the issues head-on. He also highlighted the need for the MPC to analyse various factors contributing to inflation, including money supply, diesel prices, and exchange rate fluctuations, while aligning with the country’s fiscal policy to ensure macroeconomic stability.
The economist anticipates an increase in interest rates by 150 to 200 basis points in the upcoming meeting, with a consensus for a 300 to 400% rise throughout 2024, as per Bloomberg’s discussions with economists. Rewane stressed that raising the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) is insufficient; a comprehensive approach is needed to rein in the money supply and stabilise the Naira.
Regarding the composition of the MPC, Rewane noted that it includes members from academia and business appointed by the President and confirmed by the Senate. He expressed doubts about any recent changes to the committee, suggesting that the existing committee would likely continue its work.
Rewane also touched on the impact of the Dangote Refinery’s commencement on the economy. He clarified that while the refinery’s operation is a significant step, it is not a panacea for all economic challenges. He expects the refinery to ensure adequate supply and moderate prices but not drastically reduce costs. The economist also discussed the broader implications of energy sufficiency and independence for Nigeria, particularly with the full commissioning of the Dangote Refinery.
Editorial:
The suggestion by Bismarck Rewane for the Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria to meet more frequently than its customary four times a year is a pragmatic approach to addressing Nigeria’s rising inflation. Inflation, a multifaceted economic challenge, requires a dynamic and responsive approach, and Rewane’s recommendation aligns with this necessity.
Inflation affects every facet of the economy, from the average citizen’s purchasing power to the nation’s overall economic stability. Therefore, the MPC’s role in regularly assessing and adjusting monetary policies is crucial. By meeting more frequently, the MPC can better respond to the rapidly changing economic landscape, making timely decisions to curb inflationary pressures.
Rewane’s emphasis on a comprehensive approach to monetary policy, beyond just adjusting the Monetary Policy Rate, is a reminder that tackling inflation requires a multi-dimensional strategy. This includes considering factors like money supply, energy prices, and the exchange rate, all of which have far-reaching economic impacts.
The ongoing development of the Dangote Refinery also presents a significant opportunity for Nigeria’s economy. While it’s not a cure-all for economic woes, it marks a substantial step towards energy sufficiency and could stabilise prices and supply chains. This development and effective monetary policies could pave the way for a more robust and resilient Nigerian economy.
As Nigeria navigates these economic challenges, the importance of agile and informed decision-making by bodies like the MPC cannot be overstated. Their actions will be pivotal in shaping the country’s economic future, impacting everything from inflation rates to the economy’s overall health.
Did You Know?
- The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria is responsible for formulating monetary and credit policies.
- The Central Bank of Nigeria was established in 1958 and commenced operations on July 1, 1959.
- As Rewane discussed, inflation targeting is a monetary policy strategy central banks use to keep inflation within a specified range.
- The Dangote Refinery, mentioned by Rewane, is expected to be Africa’s largest oil refinery and the world’s largest single-train facility.
- Nigeria’s inflation rate has been a persistent challenge, with factors like currency devaluation and supply chain disruptions contributing to its rise.