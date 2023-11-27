Economists Urge CBN Caution in Bank Recapitalization to Avoid Past Errors

Economists have issued a cautionary note to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) regarding its new plans for recapitalizing deposit money banks in the country. This warning comes in light of past mistakes made during the 2005 recapitalization of commercial banks. Muda Yusuf, Founder of the Centre for Promotion of Private Enterprise, and Prof. Segun Ajibola of Babcock University shared their concerns on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme.
Both economists agreed that while recapitalization is necessary, it must be approached in a manner that avoids the pitfalls of the past, particularly in terms of mergers and acquisitions leading to significant job losses. Yusuf emphasized the need for banks to have sufficient time for systemic migration, suggesting a period of one to two years, rather than a short deadline. Ajibola stressed the importance of strategic consultations between stakeholders to ensure a smooth and successful process.
CBN chief, Yemi Cardoso, recently highlighted the inadequacy of Nigerian banks’ capital relative to the financial system’s needs in servicing a $1 trillion economy. He announced plans for banks to increase their capital at the 60th anniversary of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) in Lagos State. The last major increase in capital base for banks was in 2005 under then CBN chief, Charles Soludo, which saw the capital base raised from N2 billion to N25 billion, resulting in a significant consolidation of the banking sector.
Editorial
At Yohaig NG, we view the CBN’s proposed recapitalization of banks with a mix of optimism and caution. The lessons from the 2005 recapitalization exercise, which led to a dramatic consolidation of the banking sector and job losses, must not be overlooked. Recapitalization is indeed necessary for strengthening the financial sector, especially in an economy aspiring to reach $1 trillion. However, the approach must be carefully calibrated.
The concerns raised by economists Muda Yusuf and Prof. Segun Ajibola are valid and warrant serious consideration. A rushed or poorly planned recapitalization process could lead to unintended consequences, such as destabilizing the banking sector and causing job losses. The CBN must ensure that the process is gradual, well-communicated, and involves strategic consultations with all stakeholders.
The recapitalization should not just be about meeting numerical targets. It should also focus on enhancing the banks’ operational efficiency, risk management capabilities, and ability to support economic growth. The CBN’s role in guiding this process is crucial, and it must strike a balance between regulatory requirements and the practical realities faced by banks.
Did You Know?
- Banking Sector Evolution: Nigeria’s banking sector has undergone significant changes over the years, with consolidation being a major theme.
- Economic Impact: The health of the banking sector is closely tied to the overall economic stability and growth of a country.
- Global Recapitalization Trends: Many countries have undertaken banking sector recapitalization to strengthen their financial systems.
- Job Security in Banking: The stability of jobs in the banking sector is often affected by regulatory changes and economic conditions.
- Financial Inclusion: A robust banking sector is crucial for promoting financial inclusion and supporting small and medium-sized enterprises.