Edo Addresses Fuel Subsidy Removal Fallout: Raises Minimum Wage and Trims Workweek

In the wake of public discontent following the removal of the fuel subsidy, which has consequently led to a hike in the cost of goods and services, the Edo State Government voiced its empathy on Tuesday.
Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, revealed a strategic response plan, including a reduced workweek and an increased minimum wage for workers.
In response to the soaring fuel prices after the subsidy removal by the Federal Government, Obaseki acknowledged,
“Fuel prices have soared astronomically, causing a ripple effect on the prices of goods and services, and thus, increasing the overall cost of living.”
Showing solidarity with the citizens, the governor stated,
“The Edo State Government shares in the pains of our people and wishes to assure everyone that we stand with them in these extremely challenging times. We reaffirm our commitment to doing all within our capacity to alleviate the hardships and ease the sufferings faced by our citizens due to the current situation.”
In a show of proactive governance, Obaseki revealed that the state government had taken a step to increase the minimum wage from the nationally approved N30,000 to N40,000, making it the highest in the country presently.
“We will continue to pay this amount, with plans to increase it further if more allocation comes our way from the Federal Government in view of the expected savings from the removal of the fuel subsidy,” he affirmed.
The governor addressed the hardships brought about by the policy that has significantly increased transportation costs.
In response, the Edo State Government is reducing workdays for civil and public servants from five to three days a week.
Further plans include intensifying the EdoBEST@Home initiative for teachers and parents and focusing on virtual classes to cut commuting costs.
The Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) will furnish details of this initiative soon.
In addition, the government will collaborate with electricity companies to enhance power supply and support fibre optic connections for remote work possibilities, aiming to reduce commuting costs further.
“We call upon everyone to remain calm and continue their daily activities lawfully,” concluded the governor.
Editorial
Fuel Subsidy Removal: Edo’s Approach Inspires
The Edo State Government’s reaction to removing fuel subsidies offers a laudable blueprint for other states.
Whilst we empathise with the opposition, who argue that the fuel subsidy removal puts undue strain on the common man, the current state of affairs offers an opportunity to tackle the fallout creatively.
Godwin Obaseki’s government, in its response, is seen to empathise with the challenges facing citizens.
The innovative decision to raise the minimum wage to N40,000, coupled with a reduction in the workweek to three days, indicates a strategic yet empathetic move to alleviate the burden on workers and indirectly curbs the impacts of increased transportation costs.
Of course, while a pay rise and fewer workdays might appear as mere palliatives, they embody proactive strategies that promise tangible relief to the citizens.
It’s also worth noting that the government is committed to enhancing the EdoBEST@Home initiative to provide more virtual classes.
This reduces commuting costs for teachers and parents and paves the way for a more tech-driven educational system.
However, this should not be the end of the government’s response.
It’s crucial to understand that removing the fuel subsidy has broader economic implications.
Steps should be taken to boost local businesses and support industries heavily impacted by soaring fuel prices.
The government’s pledge to work with electricity companies to enhance power supply and establish fibre optic connections for remote work is a step in the right direction.
Still, these efforts need to be expanded and accelerated.
Did You Know?
- Edo State, known as the “Heartbeat of Nigeria,” is rich in culture and history.
- The state is home to the ancient Benin Kingdom, a pre-colonial empire in what is now Nigeria.
- “Edo” refers to the people, the indigenous language spoken, and the state’s capital city.
- As of the last census, Edo State had about 3.5 million people.
